Private firms to bid for 60% stake in desalination and power plant

Private firms to bid for 60% stake in desalination and power plant
It also announced in December 2020 completing the procedures of qualifying the regional and global alliances for competing for the award of Ras Al-Khair plant. (Argaam)
Private firms to bid for 60% stake in desalination and power plant

Private firms to bid for 60% stake in desalination and power plant
  • The first of Saline Water Conversion Corporation’s assets to be privatized
Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) invited seven pre-qualified companies and strategic alliances to submit their bids (RFP) to participate in the Ras Al-Khair desalination and power plant’s privatization process.

SWCC said in a statement that the winning consortium will own 60 percent of the project company, as well as handle management, operation, and maintenance works.

This project is the first of SWCC’s assets to be privatized under the supervision of the Supervisory Committee for Privatization of the Environment, Water, and Agriculture Sector.

The project will be also under the active participation of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA), National Center for Privatization (NCP), and Saudi Water Partnership Co. (SWPC).

SWCC has started preparing to launch the rest of the assets that include the Yanbu and Shuaiba plants, in addition to the ones that are currently being established for the private sector participation.

The assets are aimed at achieving Vision 2030’s goals, in line with the Kingdom’s aspirations to stimulate investment in favor of local and foreign private sector.

Earlier in July 2020, SWCC announced that it received interest from a total of 37 regional and global strategic and financial alliances and companies for the privatization of Ras Al-Khair desalination and energy plant, according to data available with Argaam.

It also announced in December 2020 completing the procedures of qualifying the regional and global alliances for competing for the award of Ras Al-Khair plant.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor

Fahad Al-Mubarak appointed as new Saudi central bank governor
  • He also served as chairman of the Saudi stock exchange
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's king appointed Fahad Al-Mubarak as central bank governor, his second stint in one of the most sensitive positions in the kingdom replacing Ahmed al-Kholifey, a decree carried on state media on Sunday said.

Mubarak, who had helmed the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) from 2011-2016, was previously chairman and managing director of Morgan Stanley, Saudi Arabia, and has also served as chairman of the Saudi stock exchange.
He was succeeded as governor in 2016 by Kholifey, who guided SAMA during a sharp economic contraction last year caused by lower crude prices and COVID-19. Kholifey will become an adviser at the royal court, the decree said.
SAMA last March launched a 50-billion-riyal ($13.3 billion) stimulus package to support the private sector in the world's top oil exporter. In June, it announced the injection of another 50 billion riyals into the banking sector to support liquidity.
In September, as coronavirus restrictions eased and the Saudi economy showed early signs of recovery, Kholifey said he was confident in the country's financial stability but that caution was needed in decreasing monetary support to avoid a deterioration of assets.
The central bank last year transferred $40 billion to the sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, to boost its firepower in overseas investments. That contributed to a sharp drop in Saudi central bank foreign assets when the Saudi economy was being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kholifey oversaw the Saudi banking sector at a critical time for Saudi Arabia, as banks' liquidity suffered after the 2014-2015 oil price crash.
Under his guidance in 2016 the central bank introduced new monetary tools to lower market interest rates, which had soared amid shrunken flows of petrodollars.
Liquidity in the Saudi banking system also improved because Riyadh that year started borrowing tens of billions of dollars in the overseas markets, reducing pressure on Saudi banks.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

