You are here

  • Home
  • Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in teaching platform

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in teaching platform

Wa’ed Managing Director Wassim Basrawi. (Supplied)
Wa’ed Managing Director Wassim Basrawi. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92j8k

Updated 25 January 2021
Arab News

Aramco’s entrepreneurship arm Wa’ed invests $500k in teaching platform

Wa’ed Managing Director Wassim Basrawi. (Supplied)
  • Funding will help will help Makkah-based startup Ynmo invest in its software, hire more staff and expand services
Updated 25 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Wa’ed, the entrepreneurship arm of Saudi Aramco, has invested $500,000 in Ynmo, the first Arabic-English software platform for teachers of students with disabilities.

The funding, through Wa’ed Ventures, will help the Makkah-based startup invest in its software, hire more staff and expand its services.

“With Wa’ed’s support, we are going to greatly expand the number of children with disabilities whom we can help in Saudi Arabia and beyond,” said Abdullah Murad, Ynmo co-founder. “It’s a way for us to give back to our community and have a big and sustainable social impact.”

“Our mission is to advance the Saudi startup economy, and Ynmo is an innovative solution to a pressing issue affecting many Saudi children and their families,” said Wa’ed Managing Director Wassim Basrawi. “At Wa’ed, we are looking to support promising Saudi entrepreneurs such as [the developers behind] Ynmo, who are the architects of our Kingdom’s economic future.”

According to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development, there are around 100,000 students with disabilities in the Kingdom. However, Ynmo co-founder Fahad Al-Nemary said the actual number could be as high as 14 percent of all students, in line with the global average.

Established in 2011, Wa’ed provides institutional venture capital investment for Saudi-based startups, as well as end-to-end support in mentoring, incubation and loan financing.

Earlier this year, Wa’ed reported that it had tripled the amount of money loaned to startups in the Kingdom last year.

The Dhahran-based initiative gave out 12 loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), up from four in 2019, with the value surging to SR31 million ($8.27 million), up from SR10 million in 2019.

In terms of venture capital funding, Wa’ed deployed SR43 million to SMEs, up 34 percent year-on-year.

“In a very challenging year, I am proud of the Wa’ed family, which includes my team and our resilient entrepreneurs, for rising to the challenges and keeping us on track to deliver an even greater impact in 2021,” Basrawi said.

Topics: business economy Aramco Education

Related

Update Distance learning to continue in Saudi Arabia for all stages of public education during second term
Saudi Arabia
Distance learning to continue in Saudi Arabia for all stages of public education during second term
Saudi education directorate launches remote teaching award
Saudi Arabia
Saudi education directorate launches remote teaching award

EgyptAir reduces its ticket prices by 50% to European countries

EgyptAir reduces its ticket prices by 50% to European countries
Updated 25 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

EgyptAir reduces its ticket prices by 50% to European countries

EgyptAir reduces its ticket prices by 50% to European countries
  • Business class tickets discounted by 35%, and economy class tickets by 25%, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31
  • Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69% during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic
Updated 25 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: EgyptAir has announced a 50 percent discount on economy and business class tickets between Cairo and a number of European destinations.

The company offered discounts on its flights between Cairo and Paris for travel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, between Cairo and Amsterdam for travel on Jan. 24, 27 and 29, Cairo and London from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29 and between Cairo and Frankfurt on Jan. 28.

The company announced the continuation of discounts on flights between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah and Al-Qassim.

Business class tickets are 35 percent off, and economy class tickets are 25 percent off, with discounts applicable when purchasing tickets until Jan. 31 and traveling until March 15, returning before March 31.

Last Thursday, the state-owned company began applying additional discounts to the price of fuel for the aviation sector, to reach 15 cents per gallon, in support of the tourism sector and to stimulate aviation.

Tourism revenues in Egypt plummeted by more than 69 percent during the last year due largely to the coronavirus disease pandemic, dropping to about $4 billion compared to more than $13 billion in 2019 due to the suspension of air traffic and travel worldwide, and the closure of borders between countries for several months.

Egypt announced an initiative to stimulate domestic tourism under the title “Winter in Egypt,” which relies on reducing the prices of domestic flight tickets.

Topics: EgyptAir tourism COVID-19

Related

EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
Business & Economy
EgyptAir gets $130m loan to combat pandemic impact
Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight
Offbeat
Free tickets for life for baby born on board Cairo-London EgyptAir flight

Latest updates

Iraq hangs three convicted of 'terrorism': security source
Iraq hangs three convicted of 'terrorism': security source
Joint Saudi, US and UK naval exercises continue in Eastern Province
Joint Saudi, US and UK naval exercises continue in Eastern Province
In Republic Day address, Indian president appreciates contribution of Indian diaspora
In Republic Day address, Indian president appreciates contribution of Indian diaspora
India reinforces its reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’
India reinforces its reputation as the ‘pharmacy of the world’
India-Saudi defense ties on the upswing
India-Saudi defense ties on the upswing

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.