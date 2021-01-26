You are here

Moscow, Tehran call for ‘rescue’ of Iran nuclear deal

Above, an overview of Iran’s Arak Heavy Water Reactor Facility, south of the capital Tehran in this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies. (Maxar Technologies/AFP)
AFP

  • Any efforts from Washington to extract additional concessions would ultimately end in failure
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow and Tehran called for the rescue of the Iran nuclear deal Tuesday, as their top diplomats held their first talks since Joe Biden’s election raised hopes of Washington returning to the agreement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said ahead of the talks in Moscow that “one of the most pressing topics is the task of rescuing the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA).”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif thanked Moscow for its efforts to repair the JCPOA after the US exit in 2018 and for Russia’s “constructive and principled” position on the deal.

Zarif urged unity between Moscow and Tehran “in order to save the JCPOA from the risks and fears that arose after the United States left this plan.”

The talks in Moscow come days after Zarif urged the United States to make the “fundamental choice” to lift sanctions and reverse the “failed policies” of the previous administration, which took a hard line on Tehran.

He cautioned that any efforts from Washington to extract additional concessions would ultimately end in failure.

“Iran wants the nuclear deal it made,” Zarif wrote in an op-ed in the Foreign Affairs magazine.

The agreement was largely left in tatters after former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew and ordered officials to reimpose tough penalties against Tehran as part of his administration’s “maximum pressure” policy.

The deal was agreed in 2015 between Iran, the United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany.

It offered sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and guarantees it would not seek an atomic bomb. Iran maintains it has only pursued a civilian nuclear energy program.

A new wave of US sanctions have hit hard Iran’s vital oil sector and its international banking ties, plunging the economy into a recession.

But Tehran has signalled it could be willing to engage the new White House administration while rhetoric from officials in Moscow has suggested a change in tack in Washington from the Trump administration.

Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, said at a Senate confirmation hearing this month that Trump’s policies had made Iran “more dangerous.”

While Blinken confirmed Biden’s desire for Washington to return to the nuclear agreement, both sides have said the other must return to full compliance before the accord is implemented again.

Since the deal began unraveling with the US exit, Russia and European signatories have advocated efforts to salvage the accord and cautioned Iran against bolstering its nuclear enrichment.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in December urged Iran to take “maximum responsibility” after Tehran announced plans to install advanced centrifuges in its main nuclear enrichment plant.

The ministry earlier this month blamed Iran’s departure from norms of the nuclear deal on “systematic crude violations” by the United States and praised the Islamic republic for its stated willingness to rejoin its obligations.

Moscow appears cautiously optimistic over the fate of the deal under the new White House administration after its arms negotiator described Washington’s position as “businesslike and pragmatic.”

“It means there is a chance to move forward,” Mikhail Ulyanov told state-run television last week.

But time is running out for signatories to restore the nuclear deal and bring all parties back on track.

Legislation passed by Iran’s parliament in December requires Tehran to boost uranium enrichment and limit UN inspections if sanctions are not removed by February.

Reuters

  • Iran this month resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile strength at the underground Fordow nuclear plant
Reuters
DUBAI: Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.
Former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions that had been lifted under it, prompting Tehran to violate its conditions.
President Joe Biden, who took office last week, has said the United States will rejoin the pact if Tehran resumes strict compliance.
The agreement requires Tehran to implement an Additional Protocol, which provides inspectors with wide-ranging access to information on Iran’s nuclear activities and the ability to inspect any site it deems necessary to verify that those activities are peaceful.
In what appeared to be a display of brinkmanship, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said the first steps to restrict inspections related to the Additional Protocol would begin in the first week of the Iranian month of Esfand, which starts on Feb. 19.
“Our law is very clear regarding this issue,” he told a televised news conference. “But it does not mean Iran will stop other inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.”
Iran’s hardline-dominated parliament passed a law in December that obliges the government to harden its nuclear stance if US sanctions are not lifted in two months.
But Iran has repeatedly said it can quickly reverse its violations of the deal if US sanctions are removed.
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif reiterated that possibility at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.
“If favorable actions are taken before that time... Iran will not interfere with the admission of (IAEA) inspectors under the additional protocol,” he said.
Iran this month resumed enriching uranium to 20 percent fissile strength at the underground Fordow nuclear plant, a level Tehran achieved before striking the 2015 deal aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.
“Of course, Washington will not have all the time in the world ... the window of opportunity is very limited,” Rabiei said.

