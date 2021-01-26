You are here

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 223 new cases

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 99.8 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.14 million.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 99.8 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.14 million. (File/SPA)
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

  • The Kingdom said 203 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 78
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,359.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 223 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 366,807 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 2,108 remain active and are still receiving medical care, with most in stable conditions, and 338 critical cases.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 78, followed by the Eastern Province with 45, Makkah with 34, Madinah recorded 16 and Qassim confirmed nine cases.
The ministry also announced that 203 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 358,340.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 99.8 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.14 million.

 

Weather warnings issued across Saudi Arabia until Saturday

Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather.
Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. Pictured the Eastern Province. (File/SPA)
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

Saudi civil defense called on the public to be wary of the potential dangers of the severe weather conditions and to avoid places where torrents gather. Pictured the Eastern Province. (File/SPA)
  • Some areas should expect heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding
Updated 26 January 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Weather warnings have been issued for several regions across Saudi Arabia starting from Wednesday until Saturday, the Kingdom’s civil defense said on Tuesday.
The authority warned of thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and brisk winds in the capital Riyadh, the Eastern Province, the Northern Borders Province, Jawf, Tabuk, and Qassim. It also warned some areas will experience heavy rain that may lead to torrential flows and flooding.
The civil defense also warned of thunderstorms with moderate rain and brisk winds in Makkah, Madinah and Hail.
The warnings were issued based on data received from the National Center of Meteorology.
The civil defense called on everyone to be wary of the severe conditions, to stay away from places that could flood, and to abide by the civil defense’s instructions and updates announced through media and social media outlets.

