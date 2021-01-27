You are here

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK
Newly confirmed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed various matters of international relations with his opposite number in London. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK

US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK
LONDON: Britain said foreign secretary Dominic Raab spoke with new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday and discussed the need to tackle what they viewed as "destabilising behaviour" by Iran, and to hold China to its international commitments.
"They discussed the opportunities to work together on a shared agenda, to reinforce democratic values across the world and to strengthen the two countries' global alliance," a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said. 

Topics: Dominic Raab Antony Blinken Iran

JEDDAH: Oman on Wednesday prohibited all group events, postponed students' return to universities and advised people against foreign travel, in a tightening of measures against the coronavirus.
Oman News Agency (ONA) said the decisions were made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and because many people are not adhering to precautionary measures. 
 “Starting from Thursday, Jan. 28, there will be a ban on social events regardless of their nature until further notice,” the report said, citing the country’s Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19. 
The committee said it was postponing the “return of students to universities and colleges.”
Oman also said it extended closing its land borders for an additional week until 6 p.m. on Feb. 1. The closure was enforced ten days ago. 
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 133,574, while the number of recoveries stood at 126,486. 
Meanwhile, the total virus-related death toll stood at 1,525, the health ministry said.

Topics: Coronavirus Oman

