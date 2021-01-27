US Secretary of State Blinken discusses Iran's destabilising behavior with UK

Oman prohibits group events in new coronavirus measures

JEDDAH: Oman on Wednesday prohibited all group events, postponed students' return to universities and advised people against foreign travel, in a tightening of measures against the coronavirus.

Oman News Agency (ONA) said the decisions were made due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the country and because many people are not adhering to precautionary measures.

“Starting from Thursday, Jan. 28, there will be a ban on social events regardless of their nature until further notice,” the report said, citing the country’s Supreme Committee tasked with tackling COVID-19.

The committee said it was postponing the “return of students to universities and colleges.”

Oman also said it extended closing its land borders for an additional week until 6 p.m. on Feb. 1. The closure was enforced ten days ago.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 133,574, while the number of recoveries stood at 126,486.

Meanwhile, the total virus-related death toll stood at 1,525, the health ministry said.