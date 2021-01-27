Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”

RIYADH: Unfazed by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Olympic legend Usain Bolt delivered a powerful message to delegates at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum: “Never lose your dream.”

On a panel discussion titled “Playing to Win: How will global investment drive the future of the sports industry?” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, was asked what his advice was for his sporting colleagues.

“I just tell them, remember your dream,” he said, adding that professional athletes will still “put on a good show” even with no crowds to support them in the stadiums.

Speaking virtually from Jamaica, the 34-year-old may soon be making a physical appearance in the Kingdom. “I am looking forward to visiting Riyadh soon,” he said when asked whether he would be travelling to the Saudi capital soon.

Also joining the session was Alejandro Agag, chairman of Formula E, who said he was looking forward to staging events in the Kingdom.

“The reason we can host events like the Dakar rally, which just concluded and the in the Kingdom, despite COVID-19 pandemic is the positive spirit,” he said, adding: “Everything works in Saudi Arabia, nothing is impossible here.”

He underlined: “For us, Saudi Arabia is very special, we are looking forward to Formula E.”

Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix returns to the Saudi capital next month for its third Riyadh race weekend in three years.

Anticipation is already building for the Feb. 26 racing showcase as it will be the season-opener and Formula E’s first ever night race.

On behalf of Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Bader Alkadi, his advisor, spoke about how Saudi Arabia mitigated the effects of COVID-19 on its growing and impressive sport event portfolio.

