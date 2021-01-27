You are here

  • Home
  • Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”
FII 2021
FII 2021

Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”

Usain Bolt. (FII)
Usain Bolt. (FII)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wcfa5

Updated 31 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”

Olympic legend Usain Bolt tells FII delegates to “never lose your dream”
Updated 31 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Unfazed by the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Olympic legend Usain Bolt delivered a powerful message to delegates at the fourth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum: “Never lose your dream.”

On a panel discussion titled “Playing to Win: How will global investment drive the future of the sports industry?” the eight-time Olympic gold medallist, was asked what his advice was for his sporting colleagues.

“I just tell them, remember your dream,” he said, adding that professional athletes will still “put on a good show” even with no crowds to support them in the stadiums.

Speaking virtually from Jamaica, the 34-year-old may soon be making a physical appearance in the Kingdom. “I am looking forward to visiting Riyadh soon,” he said when asked whether he would be travelling to the Saudi capital soon.

Also joining the session was Alejandro Agag, chairman of Formula E, who said he was looking forward to staging events in the Kingdom.

“The reason we can host events like the Dakar rally, which just concluded and the in the Kingdom, despite COVID-19 pandemic is the positive spirit,” he said, adding: “Everything works in Saudi Arabia, nothing is impossible here.”

He underlined: “For us, Saudi Arabia is very special, we are looking forward to Formula E.”

Formula E’s Diriyah E-Prix returns to the Saudi capital next month for its third Riyadh race weekend in three years.

Anticipation is already building for the Feb. 26 racing showcase as it will be the season-opener and Formula E’s first ever night race.

On behalf of Saudi Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Bader Alkadi, his advisor, spoke about how Saudi Arabia mitigated the effects of COVID-19 on its growing and impressive sport event portfolio.
 

Topics: FII 2021 USAIN BOLT

Related

FII speakers outline the ‘re-architecturing’ of the global health care system
Business & Economy
FII speakers outline the ‘re-architecturing’ of the global health care system
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening
Business & Economy
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening

Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic
Updated 28 January 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic
Updated 28 January 2021
Frank Kane

The Future Investment Initiative summit opened in Riyadh on Wednesday with a call for a “fundamental rethink” toward economic and social challenges in the pandemic era, and an invitation to take part in the big investment opportunities offered by Saudi Arabia’s transformation strategy.
Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund, said the pandemic presented “an unprecedented opportunity for fresh thinking,” and urged the virtual global audience involved in the event “not to return to the status quo.”
He also invited financiers, bankers and business people to sample the “investment menu” in the Kingdom. “The variety of investments available in Saudi Arabia is really big — not just in the financial sector, but in the real economy,” he said.
The event had been postponed from last autumn because of travel restrictions from the pandemic, but went ahead as a “hybrid” forum with a physical venue in the Saudi capital supported by online hubs in Beijing, Mumbai, Paris and New York. The organizers said about 9,500 people attended either in person or virtually.
Al Rumayyan said: “This is not a normal event, but it is the opportunity to open a new chapter for humanity — the neo-renaissance,” which is the theme of the two-day gathering.
The PIF boss and other investment experts talked enthusiastically about the range of potential investments in the Kingdom under the second phase of the Vision 2030 strategy, but also warned that the global economic situation remained uncertain.
Al-Rumayyan said the division between “those with funds waiting on the sidelines and the working class” was a potential risk for economic recovery in 2021.
That caution was echoed by one of the big investment heavyweights at the opening session, the founder of investment firm Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, who said: “I don’t think equities will be as ebullient as last year.”
Khalid Al-Falih, the Saudi investment minister, was more optimistic, pointing out that foreign investment had risen in the Kingdom in 2020 despite the economic recession caused by the virus.
He called on governments to take on more of the risk of setting up business, as the Saudi government has done. “We have looked at 400 different investment regulations and half of them have been revamped,” he said.
A major theme of the opening day, reinforced by virtually every speaker, was the move toward more sustainable investment, especially in the crucial energy sector.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, the Saudi energy minister, predicted that the Kingdom would make more progress in tackling climate change in the next decades than many other countries.
“We will enjoy being looked at as a reasonable and responsible international citizen because we will be doing more than most European countries by 2030,” he said.
He praised the Kingdom’s efforts in fighting the virus and in rebalancing global oil markets last year. “When the going got tough, the tough got going,” he said.

Topics: FII 2021

Related

Update AS IT HAPPENED: FII Institute’s ‘Don’t Forget Our Planet’ virtual conference
Business & Economy
AS IT HAPPENED: FII Institute’s ‘Don’t Forget Our Planet’ virtual conference
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening
Business & Economy
Investment experts sound note of caution at FII summit opening

Latest updates

Inscriptions from ancient Arab civilizations found across Saudi Arabia
Inscriptions from ancient Arab civilizations found across Saudi Arabia
Saudi talents welcome 2nd round of Red Sea Lodge development program
Saudi talents welcome 2nd round of Red Sea Lodge development program
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
Organization of Islamic Cooperation and UN officials discuss Rohingya plight
DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
DiplomaticQuarter: Foreign envoys visit 911 security center in Riyadh
Palestinians welcome Biden decision to reverse Trump policies
Palestinians welcome Biden decision to reverse Trump policies

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.