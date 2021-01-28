9 things to watch on Tadawul today

You are here

A man looks at the exchange board at the Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in Riyadh displaying Aramco shares on the second day of their trading on Dec. 12, 2019. (File/AFP)
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Thursday.

  1. Savola Group reported net profit after Zakat and tax of SAR 910.8 million for fiscal year 2020, rising 92% year-on-year (YoY).
  2. Savola Group’s board of directors recommended 7.5% cash dividend, or SAR 0.75 per share, for the fiscal year 2020.
  3. Saudi Industrial Services Co. (SISCO) signs separate sale and purchase agreements with Public Investment Fund (PIF) and COSCO SHIPPING Ports Ltd. to acquire SISCO’s 21.2% direct equity stake in its subsidiary Red Sea Gateway Terminal Ltd.
  4. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) received on Jan. 21, 2021, from the US District Court in Texas a notice of appeal, where the heirs of Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al-Hood Al-Qarqani appealed the trial court’s previous decision on dismissing the claim to the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
  5. The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) approved the planned merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group.
  6. Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co.’ shareholders approved the merger with Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co. through capital increase.
  7. Solidarity Saudi Takaful Co.’s shareholders approved the offer submitted by Aljazira Takaful Taawuni Co. for the purpose of merger.
  8. Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. said its wholly-owned subsidiaries in the UAE, Emirates National Factory for Plastic Ind LLC, signed a Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Commercial Bank of Dubai for AED 475 million (SAR 485.11 million).
  9. Brent crude on Thursday declined 28 cents to reach $55.53 per barrel. WTI crude fell 22 cents to reach $52.63/bbl.
MEXICO CITY: Mexican telecoms billionaire Carlos Slim, one of the world’s richest men, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 but is doing well, a family spokesman said Wednesday.
The 80-year-old tycoon is “hospitalized only for monitoring and is in very good health,” Arturo Elias Ayub told AFP.
The tycoon’s son, Carlos Slim Domit, announced on Twitter on Monday that his father was being treated for Covid-19 and had only mild symptoms.
“He’s very well. He is making very good progress with Covid-19 after more than a week of minor symptoms,” Slim Domit wrote.
Slim and his family, who control mobile telecom giant America Movil, are worth an estimated $58.5 billion, according to Forbes magazine, making him Latin America’s richest man.
Through his foundation, he is helping to fund joint production in Mexico and Argentina of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for distribution in Latin America.
Mexico has officially registered nearly 1.8 million Covid-19 cases and more than 152,000 deaths — the world’s fourth-highest fatality toll after the United States, Brazil and India.

