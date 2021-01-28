LIVE: Future Investment Initiative - Day Two

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talking earlier about the development of Riyadh in a conversation with former Italian PM Matteo Renzi. (Screenshot: Future Investment Initiative)
A Saudi man walks past a logo of the Future Investment Initiative ahead of the opening ceremony of the fourth annual conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 27, 2021. (Reuters)
  • Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has conversation with Italy’s Matteo Renzi
LONDON/RIYADH: The second day of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) starts on Thursday in Riyadh, with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman holding a conversation with former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi to begin the day's agenda.

The fourth edition of the forum opened on Wednesday with panels addressing how to rethink the future of the global economy around the theme “The Neo-Renaissance” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speakers discussed how investment can inspire an economic rethink and how it could support the energy sector to power a post-COVID-19 crisis recovery. They also discussed ways to re-imagine a new era of global sports and entertainment.

Follow day two of the event live below (All times GMT):

16:25 - ICYMI: Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, could launch a second offering of shares to follow the historic initial public offering of 2019, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told the Future Investment Initiative (FII) gathering.

“This will yield a cash flow transferred to the Pubic Investment Fund (PIF) to be reinvested domestically and internationally for the benefit of Saudi citizens,” the Crown Prince said. READ MORE HERE.

16:10 - ICYMI: Major issues related to health care, climate change, and education could be resolved through the appliance of advanced machine technology, delegates at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit were told. READ MORE HERE.

16:00 - Arab News columnist Roxana Mohammadian-Molina heads up the next panel, talking about the revolution in financial technology (or FinTech) and how its development has been fast-tracked by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Read her opinion piece on Saudi Arabia's FinTech development below.

Opinion

Moderator: Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief Strategy Officer, Blend Network, UK

• Bob Diamond, Founding Partner and CEO, Atlas Merchant Capital, US

• Steve Jacobs, Managing Partner and CEO, BTG Pactual UK, 

• Tayo Oviosu, Founder and Group CEO, Paga, Nigeria

• Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, India

15:30: Social distancing and work from home protocols have accelerated digital transformation and will permanently reform workspaces and business models. So, how can investors capitalize on the warp speed of digital transformation and how can CEOs mobilize quickly enough to ensure their companies are not left behind? Our next panel is answering those questions.

Moderator: Edie Lush, Executive Editor, Hub Culture

• Marc Ganzi, President and CEO, Colony Capital, US

• Faraz Khalid, CEO, Noon, UAE

• Jacob Mullins, Managing Director, Shasta Ventures, US 

• Lu Zhang, Founder and Managing Partner, Fusion Fund, US

15:15 - We are now listening to a conversation about the need for infrastructure investment, but also investment in the global digital ecosystem, for progress in the 21st century, with executives from Emaar, Hyperloop-One and Bechtel Group.

15:00 - ICYMI: During his discussion with former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman explained how Public Investment Fund assets will increase over the next decade as the Kingdom moves forward with its development goals. WATCH BELOW:

 

14:40 - The next panel discusses a roadmap of new global environmental, social and governane (ESG) standards that incorporate the realities and limitations of emerging markets and encourage sustainable developments around the world. Panelists below:

Moderator: Cyba Audi, Senior News Anchor, Asharq News

• Eng. Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO, Tadawul, Saudi Arabia (pictured below)

• Loh Boon Chye, CEO, Singapore Exchange, Singapore

• Sherif Foda, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, NESR, Saudi Arabia 

• Scott Minerd, Chairman of Investments and Global CIO, Guggenheim Partners, US

14:30 - ICYMI: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talking earlier about the development of Riyadh in a conversation with former Italian PM Matteo Renzi. The crown prince explained how the Saudi capital will be transformed over the next decade, and how it will lead the transformation of the Kingdom as a whole. WATCH CLIPS BELOW:

14:15 - We have a string of short, quick-fire sessions for the next segment of the day. In the first one, Erin Burnett, host of of OutFront, CNN talks to James P. Gorman, Chairman and CEO at Morgan Stanley.

Then we have FII CEO, Richard Attias, back on stage talking to Bruno Le Maire, the French minister of Economy, Finance and Recovery.

14:00 - What are the investment opportunities presented by the new generation of ‘technology for good’ ventures? That's the topic of discussion up next with Barbara Belvisi, Founder/CEO of Interstellar Lab who is in discussion with Anthony Berkley, Head of ACT & Investments.

13:30 - Following on from the crown prince's comments about the strategy for Riyadh going into 2030, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, and Fahd Al-Rasheed, President of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City are talking about what the future of the city holds with FII CEO Richard Attias.

And during the session, 20 companies signed MoUs to boost investment for the city of Riyadh as part of its strategy for the next decade. 

13:00 - Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has a discussion with former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi about how the Kingdom is looking to further investment to achieve its Vision 2030 goals. The crown prince also spoke about strategies to turn Riyadh into one of the world's top-10 cities for infrastructure and services.

12:45 - We have kicked off with day two, and after a look back at day one’s action, we have former prime minister of Australia Kevin Rudd talking about how world leaders can realize the mandates offered during Saudi Arabia’s G20 presidency.

12:25 - Elsewhere on day one, Usain Bolt made a brief appearance during the discussion on investment in the sport industry, you can find out what he said here.

12:15 - Saudi Arabia will be doing more than many Western countries to tackle climate change by the end of the decade, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman (pictured below), the Kingdom’s energy minister, told a panel of energy leaders on day one. READ MORE HERE.

And to back that claim up, Saudi Aramco's Amin Nasser said the firm had been taking advantage of accelerated technology to build its reliability in the market as well as decreasing carbon emissions. READ MORE HERE.

12:00 - It was an intense day of discussions on Wednesday as the FII kicked off virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If you want to catch up on what happened on day one, click here.

 

Topics: FII 2021 business economy Saudi Arabia Future Investment Initiative (FII)

