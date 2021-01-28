You are here

  • Home
  • Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister
FII 2021
FII 2021

Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister

Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Argaam)
Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Argaam)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gs9nx

Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister

Diversification is ‘win-win’ for Saudi Arabia, says finance minister
  • Saudi Arabia plans to invest in technology, renewable energy, waste treatment, and other significant sectors
Updated 12 sec ago
Argaam

RIYADH: Finance ministers, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference, which started in Riyadh on Wednesday, are seeking to further diversify income sources during the post-pandemic period.
The GCC is witnessing a serious change, Saudi Minister of Finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said, adding: “We’re in a very healthy competition. We are complementing each other and we are trying at you to build on.”
“Diversification for us is a win-win. I’m helping the economy to grow that will then basically grow the tax base, which means more revenues to the government that would enable it to provide better services to the people and citizens of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Jadaan said.
Commenting on the diversification strategy in Saudi Arabia, Al-Jadaan, noted that the Kingdom has started delivering its 2030 Vision’s objectives.
He added that the COVID-19 pandemic was a test on how Vision 2030 is working.
“We believe actually the test was significantly less the investment that we have done,” Al-Jadaan explained, underlining the reforms adopted by the government on the structural side of the laws or regulations.
Diversifying sources of income is a profitable option for the Kingdom, the minister noted, saying it is currently planning to invest in technology, renewable energy, waste treatment, and other significant sectors.
“The opportunities in Saudi Arabia are ample,” the Saudi minister affirmed.
Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa said Bahrain has done quite well in diversifying its economy, as 85 percent of his country’s GDP comes from non-oil revenues.
Diversification efforts started in 1970s with industries such as the aluminum industry and and petrochemicals and and other value-added industries that were brought in and of course Banking and tourism and other very important sectors The Kingdom targeted reducing dependence on oil revenues, he said, noting that it succeeded by reaching less than 20 percent from 40 percent.
“We still have a lot of work to do on our revenue diversification on the fiscal side,” Sheikh Salman added, noting that diversification efforts are important to build a wider base for the economy.
Elsewhere, Thomas Barack, founder and CEO of Colony Capital, stressed the importance of “diversifying sources of income to maintain economic growth in the Gulf States and the region in general.”

Topics: FII 2021 Mohammed Al-Jadaan Future Investment Initiative

Related

AI could solve world’s health care, climate change challenges: FII summit
Business & Economy
AI could solve world’s health care, climate change challenges: FII summit
Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s FII hears call for ‘new chapter for humanity’ in response to pandemic

FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term

FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term

FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term
  • The mission is to build a station on Earth where we can all live sustainably, and then in the future on MarS
Updated 42 min 57 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: In order to achieve viable technological solutions for the future, venture capitalists need to overcome the need for immediate financial return and focus on long-term goals, according to speakers at the fourth Future Investment Initiative (FII) forum currently taking place in Riyadh.
Deep technology and solutions for the future that can cope with “feeding nine billion people, climate refugees and habitat provision” are seemingly within reach, but they will take time to accomplish, Interstellar Lab founder and CEO, Barbara Belvisi told delegates.

“Traditional venture capitalists will not succeed in financing those technologies if they don’t change their approach when it comes to return on investment,” said Belvisi.
Short-term business models are still necessary to make money, she said, but an investor that supports a vision and can focus on the bigger picture is vital in these types of ventures.
“If the mission is to build a station on Earth where we can all live sustainably, and then in the future on Mars, we need an investor that embraces that vision and will help us make money along the way so we can achieve it,” she explained.
Interstellar Lab works with major space-focused corporations, including NASA and SpaceX, to develop sustainable, environmentally controlled space stations on Earth, in which to grow food, treat water and regenerate waste.

 

Topics: FII 2021 Future Investment Initiative space Barbara Belvisi Interstellar Lab

Latest updates

Lebanese central bank governor charged with breach of trust
Lebanese central bank governor charged with breach of trust
FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term
FII: Space sector needs investors who can think long-term
AstraZeneca, UK PM defend Covid jab’s effectiveness
AstraZeneca, UK PM defend Covid jab’s effectiveness
Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
Philippines says US treaty ‘untapped weapon’ as China pressure rises
Riyadh attracts 24 new corporate groups to set up in the Saudi capital
Riyadh attracts 24 new corporate groups to set up in the Saudi capital

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.