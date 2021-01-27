You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’

Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’

Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’
China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have been locked in territorial rivalries in the South China Sea in tense decades-long standoffs. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p9p86

Updated 27 January 2021
AP

Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’

Philippines protests new China law as ‘verbal threat of war’
  • Chinese law raises the stakes and the possibility of clashes with regional maritime rivals
  • China and Southeast Asian nations have been negotiating a regional ‘code of conduct’ to discourage aggression in the disputed waters
Updated 27 January 2021
AP

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines has protested a new Chinese law that authorizes its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels and destroy other countries’ structures on islands it claims, Manila’s top diplomat said Wednesday.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said in a tweet that the new Chinese law “is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies” it. Failure to challenge the law “is submission to it,” he said.
“While enacting law is a sovereign prerogative, this one — given the area involved, or for that matter the open South China Sea — is a verbal threat of war to any country that defies the law,” Locsin said.
China’s Coast Guard Law, which was passed on Friday, empowers the force to “take all necessary measures, including the use of weapons, when national sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction are being illegally infringed upon by foreign organizations or individuals at sea.”
The law also authorizes the coast guard to demolish other countries’ structures built on reefs and islands claimed by China and to seize or order foreign vessels illegally entering China’s territorial waters to leave.
The Chinese law raises the stakes and the possibility of clashes with regional maritime rivals.
China and the Philippines, along with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei, have been locked in territorial rivalries in the South China Sea in tense decades-long standoffs. Indonesian forces also have had confrontations with the Chinese coast guard and fishing flotillas in what Indonesian officials say are their territorial waters near the South China Sea.
The United States has no claims in the strategic waterway but its naval forces have challenged China’s territorial claims over virtually the entire sea. China has warned the US to stay away from what it says is a purely Asian dispute.
Tensions flared in recent years after China transformed seven disputed reefs in the Spratlys, the most hotly contested region in the South China Sea, into missile-protected island bases, including three with military-grade runways. China and Southeast Asian nations have been negotiating a regional “code of conduct” to discourage aggression in the disputed waters but the talks have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
China’s coast guard is also active in the vicinity of uninhabited East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Philippines says China has agreed no new expansion in South China Sea
Philippines says China has agreed no new expansion in South China Sea
Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills
World
Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries

WHO says new COVID-19 variants now in dozens of countries
Updated 59 min 42 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: New COVID-19 variants that make the virus more contagious and could render vaccine and antibody protection less effective have spread rapidly across dozens of countries, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
In its latest epidemiological update, the UN health agency said the more contagious COVID-19 variant first spotted in Britain had by January 25 spread to 70 countries across all regions of the world.

NEW VARIANT SPREAD TO 31 COUNTRIES
That variant, known as VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7 and has been proven to transmit more easily than previous variants of the virus, had thus spread to 10 more countries over the past week, the WHO said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week also warned that fresh studies had indicated the strain could be more deadly, but the WHO stressed Wednesday that those “results are preliminary, and more analyzes are required to further corroborate these findings.”
All viruses mutate when they replicate in order to adapt to their environment, and scientists have tracked multiple mutations of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The vast majority of mutations are of little importance, but the WHO has urged countries to actively work to spot mutations that might significantly alter either the virus’s virulence or transmissibility.
That was the case for the 501.V2 variant first found in South African in October.
The WHO said Wednesday that variant had now spread to 31 countries, eight more than a week ago.
Like the British variant, it also has mutations on its spike protein — the part of the virus that latches on to human cells and helps it spread — making it potentially more infectious than other strains.
But studies have also indicated that this variant “is less susceptible to antibody neutralization,” WHO said.
This has raised concerns the variant poses a heightened risk of reinfection, and also could hamper the effectiveness of the growing number of COVID-19 vaccines.
The WHO said more studies were needed, but stressed that observational studies in South Africa did not indicate an increased risk of reinfection.
The WHO said a third variant of the virus, first discovered in Brazil, was now in eight countries, up from just two a week ago.
That variant, called P1, has raised similar concerns it could be more contagious or cause more severe disease.
“Further studies are needed to assess if there are changes in transmissibility, severity or antibody neutralising activity as a result of these new variants,” the WHO said.

NEW CASES DECLINE
All variants and strains included, WHO said 4.1 million new cases of Covid-19 were registered around the world over the past week, and some 96,000 deaths.
While the number of deaths was similar to the previous week, the new case number marked a 15-percent decline week-on-week.
It was the second consecutive week that new case numbers declined, after peaking in the first week of January.
The global decline was largely driven by relative reductions in case incidence in some countries that have seen the highest case numbers in recent months, WHO said, including in the United States — the country hardest hit by the pandemic
All regions saw new case numbers come down or remain flat.
The European region saw the sharpest drop, with a 20-percent fall in new cases, followed by Africa at 16 percent and the Americas at 14 percent.
Nonetheless, the Americas and Europe accounted for a full 86 percent of all new cases recorded last week.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 4 more COVID-19 deaths

Latest updates

Real estate VAT exemption boosted 2020 market activity
Real estate VAT exemption boosted 2020 market activity
Saudi Arabia ‘leading the way’ in climate change fight
Saudi Arabia ‘leading the way’ in climate change fight
Saudi Arabia allows work-permit fees to be paid quarterly
Saudi Arabia allows work-permit fees to be paid quarterly
NCB-Samba merger approved by Saudi competition authority
NCB-Samba merger approved by Saudi competition authority
Arab League chief urges EU to play vital role in reviving peace process
Arab League chief urges EU to play vital role in reviving peace process

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.