Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’

Companies have had to rely on innovation in order to survive amidst the coronavirus pandemic Timothy Collins, CEO and managing partner of New York-based private equity firm Ripplewood Advisors, speaks at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Screengrab)
Updated 28 January 2021
Zaid Khashogji

  • Companies have had to rely on innovation in order to survive amidst the coronavirus pandemic
RIYADH: Experimenting with digital technologies is a vital component for progress, with the world’s companies having had to rely on innovation in order to survive amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, speakers said at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) held in Riyadh on Thursday.
“Places like the Kingdom and the UAE have done a remarkable job of adapting,” said Timothy Collins, CEO and managing partner of New York-based private equity firm Ripplewood Advisers.
“Everyone has learned that we are more reliant on governments than we ever thought — in that regard, we have learned that competence may be more important than ideology,” he said.

“The world is unpredictable; real time iteration is something we did not do well in the beginning but something we are doing much better now … Having a distinct sense of purpose is becoming a main source of competitive advantage,” he added, saying that in seeking future successful investments, his company will look for “innovators and disruptors in the market.”
Dirk Hoke, CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, commented that adaptability in the business world, which saw “accelerated contracts” and “accelerated payment terms” was possible due to rapid digitalization.
In turning competition into partnerships, the “Franco-German-Spanish corporation” was established, which will create a strong European foundation to ensure a less fragmented defense strategy, he said.
Jeremy Weir, CEO and executive chairman of Trafigura, added that decarbonization is a goal for every company and as such “there will be a significant increase in the demand of metals needed” for decarbonization and further announced future investment plans in hydrogen.

 

Topics: Timothy Collins FII 2021 Future Investment Initiative FII

Frank Kane

  • True growth begins in city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors, Crown Prince tells FII gathering in Saudi capital
DUBAI: Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) gathering in the Saudi capital.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,’’ the Crown Prince told Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy, during a panel session on the future of Riyadh.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40, the fortieth largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030,’’ he added.

Cities represent 85 percent of global economic activity, he said. “True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that the world economies are not based on nations, but on cities.’’
Riyadh represents about 50 percent of the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia, and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers. The cost of creating jobs in the city is 30 percent less than in other cities in the Kingdom, the Crown Prince said.

“The cost of developing infrastructure and real estate is also 29 percent less than the other cities, while the infrastructure in Riyadh is already very well (established) because of the sound management and planning performed by His Highness King Salman over a period of 55 years and more,’’ he added.

The Crown Prince also announced long-term plans for a greener and more-sustainable city. “This will entail planting millions of trees in the city to reduce temperatures and dust levels,” he explained. “There are also plans to improve the environmental condition of the city and the province, as well as supporting other environmental projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be announced at a later date.”

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News: “If you build those facilities, they will come.”

Khalid Al-Falih, the investment minister, said that a raft of business-friendly reforms would be enacted by the middle of this year.

The FII event, which attracted more than 10,000 registered attendees as well as millions more on social media, also heard that 24 multinational companies had signed up to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh, including big names such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific, as well as fast-food chain Tim Hortons.

The Crown Prince also revealed that Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, could stage a second offer of shares after its historic initial public offering just over a year ago.

“This will yield a cash flow (that will be) transferred to the Public Investment Fund to be reinvested domestically and internationally for the benefit of Saudi citizens,” he said.
 

Topics: FII 2021

