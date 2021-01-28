You are here

  • Home
  • Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World’s No. 1 car seller in 2020

Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World’s No. 1 car seller in 2020

In this file photo taken on November 6, 2020, a staff member stands in a Toyota showroom in Tokyo. Japan’s Toyota reclaimed the title of world’s top-selling automaker in 2020, according to data released by the firm on January 28, 2021, pushing Volkswagen into second place for the first time in five years. (AFP file photo)
In this file photo taken on November 6, 2020, a staff member stands in a Toyota showroom in Tokyo. Japan’s Toyota reclaimed the title of world’s top-selling automaker in 2020, according to data released by the firm on January 28, 2021, pushing Volkswagen into second place for the first time in five years. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ysd83

Updated 28 January 2021
Reuters

Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World’s No. 1 car seller in 2020

Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World’s No. 1 car seller in 2020
Updated 28 January 2021
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s Toyota Motor Corp. overtook Germany’s Volkswagen in vehicle sales last year, regaining pole position as the world’s top selling automaker for the first time in five years as the pandemic demand slump hit its German rival harder.

Toyota said on Thursday its group-wide global sales fell 11.3 percent to 9.528 million vehicles in 2020. That compared with a 15.2 percent drop at Volkswagen to 9.305 million vehicles.

Automakers have suffered as coronavirus lockdowns have stopped people from visiting car showrooms and forced manufacturing plants to reduce or halt production.

Toyota, however, has weathered the pandemic better in part because its home market Japan, and the Asian region in general, have been less affected by the outbreak than Europe and the United States.

“Our focus is not on what our ranking may be, but on serving our customers” a Toyota spokeswoman said.

As demand for cars rebounds, particularly in China, Toyota, Volkswagen and other manufacturers are scrambling to tap growing demand for electric cars. Toyota said that the ratio of electric vehicle it sold last year grew to 23 percent of total sales from 20 percent in 2019.

Topics: Toyota Volkswagen

Related

Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Corporate News
Toyota establishes mobility and energy liaison office for Saudi Arabia
Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers
Business & Economy
Volkswagen proves popular with Saudi female drivers

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
Updated 29 January 2021
Frank Kane

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies

Saudi crown prince unveils plan to make Riyadh one of world's 10 largest city economies
  • True growth begins in city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors, Crown Prince tells FII gathering in Saudi capital
Updated 29 January 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Riyadh aims to more than double its population and become one of the 10 richest cities in the world under ambitious plans unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) gathering in the Saudi capital.

“All of Riyadh’s features set the groundwork for job creation, economic growth, investment, and many more opportunities,’’ the Crown Prince told Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy, during a panel session on the future of Riyadh.

“We are therefore aiming to make Riyadh one of the 10 largest city economies in the world. Today it stands at number 40, the fortieth largest city economy worldwide. We also aim to increase its residents from 7.5 million today to around 15-20 million in 2030,’’ he added.

Cities represent 85 percent of global economic activity, he said. “True growth begins in the city, whether in terms of industry, innovation, education, services, or other sectors. I have no doubt that the world economies are not based on nations, but on cities.’’
Riyadh represents about 50 percent of the non-oil economy in Saudi Arabia, and enjoys cost advantages over other urban centers. The cost of creating jobs in the city is 30 percent less than in other cities in the Kingdom, the Crown Prince said.

“The cost of developing infrastructure and real estate is also 29 percent less than the other cities, while the infrastructure in Riyadh is already very well (established) because of the sound management and planning performed by His Highness King Salman over a period of 55 years and more,’’ he added.

The Crown Prince also announced long-term plans for a greener and more-sustainable city. “This will entail planting millions of trees in the city to reduce temperatures and dust levels,” he explained. “There are also plans to improve the environmental condition of the city and the province, as well as supporting other environmental projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be announced at a later date.”

Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, told Arab News: “If you build those facilities, they will come.”

Khalid Al-Falih, the investment minister, said that a raft of business-friendly reforms would be enacted by the middle of this year.

The FII event, which attracted more than 10,000 registered attendees as well as millions more on social media, also heard that 24 multinational companies had signed up to establish their regional headquarters in Riyadh, including big names such as PepsiCo, Schlumberger, Bechtel and Boston Scientific, as well as fast-food chain Tim Hortons.

The Crown Prince also revealed that Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, could stage a second offer of shares after its historic initial public offering just over a year ago.

“This will yield a cash flow (that will be) transferred to the Public Investment Fund to be reinvested domestically and internationally for the benefit of Saudi citizens,” he said.
 

Topics: FII 2021

Related

Update Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Business & Economy
Aramco could sell more shares to benefit PIF, Crown Prince tells FII
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’
Business & Economy
Timothy Collins at FII: ‘Survivors of this mess will provide great opportunities’

Latest updates

UK ends UAE travel corridor, blocks direct flights
UK ends UAE travel corridor, blocks direct flights
Libyan election hopefuls told they hold nation’s future in their hands
Libyan election hopefuls told they hold nation’s future in their hands
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
First group of Saudi female football referees receive accreditation
What We Are Reading Today: Imperfect Labor Markets
What We Are Reading Today: Imperfect Labor Markets
What We Are Doing Today: Keramos Studio
What We Are Doing Today: Keramos Studio

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.