Dubai’s Amato Couture opens Arab Fashion Week

DUBAI: Dubai-based designer Furne One, founder of Amato Couture, opened up the 2021 Arab Fashion Week, which took place virtually on Thursday.

During the show, the couturier presented his first full men’s collection.

“I can say that this is a new venture for me, and as everyone is aware, my brand specialized in women’s wear, but I am always up for a new challenge,” said One, who is also the creative director.

The dreamlike hues of pastels and beige that bathe the 13-piece Amato Couture’s men’s capsule collection is, according to the brand’s release statement, a representation of men in quest of power and success.

The designer’s new pieces feature materials including linen, crepe and lace matched with bespoke prints and hand-stitched embroideries.

For the show, the designer presented a five-minute film, titled ‘The First Temptation,’ which was directed by filmmaker and visual artist Pradhyumansinh Solanki.

The shoot was set in a remote abandoned desert village, and starred a group of Dubai-based male models.

“Men always crave power, control and success, there is nothing wrong with that. This film is a tale of an army of men chasing for their dreams, they are all willing to do everything to make that dream into reality. I can say that this is a reflection of all of us, as we chase our dreams, we do everything to make that dream happen,” said One.

“The title ‘The First Temptation’ is all about my journey to the men’s line. As this is my first ever full men’s collection, this is my sneak peek to this new world. I am excited to explore more on this genre of fashion and I am also excited to see how far I can go,” he added.

One is a couturier from the Philippines and his dresses are a hit with some of the biggest female celebrities in the world including Shakira, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj.

His big break came when he won a major fashion design competition in 1994 that was judged by famous Filipino-US designer Josie Natori.

“The moment it happened, she took me under her wing and brought me to Paris and New York to work for her as an apprentice because she saw potential in me,” he previously told Arab News.

He won first prize at Japan’s Women Wear Awards that same year and, three years later, stood out as a finalist at Manila’s Fashion Design Awards.