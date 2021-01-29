You are here

  • Home
  • Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo Mary Williams, right, receives an injection of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at the mass vaccination center in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9udjx

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
  • The European Medicines Agency said the data did not show a link to vaccination
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU’s medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine’s rollout.
The European Medicines Agency said it had looked at the deaths, including a number in the elderly, and “concluded that the data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty (the vaccine) and the cases do not raise a safety concern.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Special Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Middle-East
Iranian resistance caution against sanctions relief ‘lifeline’ for Iran
Top US diplomat Blinken sees long road to Iran deal
Middle-East
Top US diplomat Blinken sees long road to Iran deal

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President
Updated 25 min 28 sec ago

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President
Updated 25 min 28 sec ago
SINGAPORE: United States President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping may meet at the World Economic Forum’s summit in Singapore in May, the organization’s president said on Friday.
The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.

Latest updates

Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
Pakistan government appeals acquittal of men convicted of beheading US journalist
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President
Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President
Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4
Fire at Romanian hospital treating virus patients kills 4
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’
United Nations chief says following events in Myanmar with ‘great concern’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.