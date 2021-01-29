Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Biden and Xi may meet at Singapore’s ‘Davos’ summit in May: WEF President

SINGAPORE: United States President Joe Biden and China President Xi Jinping may meet at the World Economic Forum’s summit in Singapore in May, the organization’s president said on Friday.

The summit has been moved from its usual home in the Swiss alpine town of Davos, from where it takes its informal name, to Singapore over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe.