Greece rolls out vaccinations to island outposts ahead of summer

A tattered Greek flag flutters in the village of Megisti on Kastellorizo, the most easterly of Greece’s islands, July 4, 2015. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • On Kastellorizo, local doctor Stavros Stavropoulos said around 80% of residents had been given a shot since the vaccination team arrived on the island three days ago
  • Greece has so far been a relative success story during the pandemic, with case rates and fatalities at a fraction of the levels seen in some of its more prosperous European neighbors
Reuters

ATHENS: Inhabitants of remote Greek islands received the COVID-19 vaccine this week as the government rolled out its inoculation campaign to include tiny villages, some with no more than a couple of dozens inhabitants.
Many of the islands have been shielded by distance and life has continued relatively undisturbed by the pandemic. The vaccinations are aimed at ensuring that continues before the summer months brings in a hoped-for influx of tourists.
“It is important for our island, it is both symbolic and practical,” said Sofia Kouvalaki, as she went in for a shot at a medical center on Kastellorizo, an island in the eastern Mediterranean whose population drops to around 200 in winter.
“We did not have cases, so this has to continue so that people here feel safe and so those who will come will be safe.”
Greece has so far vaccinated more than 208,000 people and is hoping a global rollout will allow holidaymakers to return in the summer and help save a tourist industry that accounts for about a fifth of its economy.
On Kastellorizo, local doctor Stavros Stavropoulos said around 80% of residents had been given a shot since the vaccination team arrived on the island three days ago, with people of all ages treated equally.
Despite a decade-long financial crisis that badly weakened its public health services, Greece has so far been a relative success story during the pandemic, with case rates and fatalities at a fraction of the levels seen in some of its more prosperous European neighbors.
But authorities are acutely aware that hospitals and intensive care units could not handle surging patient numbers, a concern that holds doubly true for dozens of small islands that at best have small medical centers to treat the sick.
“It’s really important, especially for the small islands that don’t have large hospitals for people to be treated, they have to be (vaccinated) so that they are protected when people come here for tourism,” Nikolaos Tachtzis, a nurse administering the shots on Kastellorizo said.

Small bomb goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi, no injuries

Reuters

  • The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement
  • "Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said
Reuters

NEW DELHI/JERUSALEM: A small blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Friday was caused by a "very low intensity improvised device" a police spokesman said, adding that there were no injuries.
The explosion damaged the window panes of three nearby parked cars, a Delhi police spokesman said in a statement.
"Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation," the statement said.
"An explosion occurred recently near the Israeli embassy in India. There were no casualties in the blast, and no damage to the building," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India, who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities."
The blast occurred shortly after 1700 IST (1130 GMT), while India's President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were participating in a military ceremony a kilometer away from the site.
A Reuters eyewitness said the site of the blast was quickly cordoned off by police.
In 2012, a blast near the embassy in New Delhi injured an Israeli diplomat's wife, her driver and two others. It coincided with an attack on another Israeli diplomat in Tbilisi, Georgia.

