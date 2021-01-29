Hatton shoots 64 in Dubai, closes in on Belgian Detry

You are here

Thomas Detry surged to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway mark of the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. (European Tour Image)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Tyrrell Hatton bounced back from an opening-round 76 with eight birdies and an eagle for an 8-under 64 to easily make the cut at the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday and move into contention for back-to-back titles on the European Tour.
Hatton, who won in Abu Dhabi last week to move up to a career-high No. 5 in the world, was 4 under overall — six strokes behind second-round leader Thomas Detry (67).
Robert MacIntyre (68) was a shot back in second place, with Tommy Fleetwood (68) in a three-way tie for third with Justin Harding (70) and Kalle Samooja (68).
Holing out from a greenside bunker at No. 6 was one of the highlights of the second round for Hatton, who went out in the early afternoon group with the initial intention of shooting low enough to make the weekend.
At 8 under after 13 holes — helped by an eagle at the par-5 third hole — his goals changed and even Ernie Els’ course-record 61 looked under threat at Emirates Golf Club.
Hatton jumped 92 places and is in a tie for 23rd place.
The 28-year-old Detry, who is looking to claim his first title on the European Tour, has yet to drop a shot this week after successive 67s. He birdied Nos. 2 and 3 and also had a strong finish, picking up shots on two of his final four holes.
“I’m moving here in a couple weeks, so this is my new residence,” Detry said of Dubai. “So winning at home would be amazing.”
First-round leader Richard Sterne shot 74 and dropped into a tie for 12th at 6 under overall.

LONDON: Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week.

Kamakhi’s admission makes him Saudi Arabia’s first registered golf course architect.

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects represents some of the world’s most qualified golf course architects. Members of the EIGCA oversee the construction of golf courses to the highest global standards. 

Abdullah said he has been fascinated by designed spaces from a young age which led him to study Landscape Architecture at Arizona State University. After a few years working as a landscape designer in Riyadh, Abdullah joined Golf Saudi in 2019 and began his journey in the golf industry.  

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and the support that Golf Saudi has given me. Since joining in 2019, my curiosity for golf, particularly golf course design, quickly grew and I was able to work under some great golf course architects and agronomists to give me invaluable resources to learn from,” he said. “I’m extremely motivated to continue along this career path and be a part of Golf Saudi’s incredible vision to design sustainable environments throughout the Kingdom.”

Creating new jobs and careers for Saudi nationals within the golf industry continues to remain a priority in Golf Saudi’s vision. Significant investments continue to be made to present individuals these opportunities from learning from industry experts to supporting career developments through training and qualifications.  

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said of the recent news: “This is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, seeing Abdullah thrive in a career path that, only a few years ago, didn’t exist within Saudi Arabia. Abdullah has shown great enthusiasm and a commitment to learning since joining Golf Saudi in 2019 and now we get to see him take the next exciting step in his career.  

“Access and Infrastructure forms one of Golf Saudi’s key pillars, with the aim for golf to be sustainable and accessible to all within Saudi Arabia, Abdullah will be an integral part of the team in the years to come to make this vision a reality. I hope Abdullah’s story inspires other Saudi nationals to pursue a career in golf and help to grow this great game in our beautiful Kingdom,” he added. 

Kamakhi will begin the two year course at the European Institute of Golf Course Architects in May 2021 and will be on the career pathway to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever qualified golf course architect by mid-2023.

