Hatton shoots 64 in Dubai, closes in on Belgian Detry

Saudi set to become Kingdom’s first professional golf course architect

LONDON: Saudi Abdullah Kamakhi’s has been accepted as a member of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects, Golf Saudi announced this week.

Kamakhi’s admission makes him Saudi Arabia’s first registered golf course architect.

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects represents some of the world’s most qualified golf course architects. Members of the EIGCA oversee the construction of golf courses to the highest global standards.

Abdullah said he has been fascinated by designed spaces from a young age which led him to study Landscape Architecture at Arizona State University. After a few years working as a landscape designer in Riyadh, Abdullah joined Golf Saudi in 2019 and began his journey in the golf industry.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and the support that Golf Saudi has given me. Since joining in 2019, my curiosity for golf, particularly golf course design, quickly grew and I was able to work under some great golf course architects and agronomists to give me invaluable resources to learn from,” he said. “I’m extremely motivated to continue along this career path and be a part of Golf Saudi’s incredible vision to design sustainable environments throughout the Kingdom.”

Creating new jobs and careers for Saudi nationals within the golf industry continues to remain a priority in Golf Saudi’s vision. Significant investments continue to be made to present individuals these opportunities from learning from industry experts to supporting career developments through training and qualifications.

Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation and Golf Saudi, said of the recent news: “This is one of the most rewarding parts of the job, seeing Abdullah thrive in a career path that, only a few years ago, didn’t exist within Saudi Arabia. Abdullah has shown great enthusiasm and a commitment to learning since joining Golf Saudi in 2019 and now we get to see him take the next exciting step in his career.

“Access and Infrastructure forms one of Golf Saudi’s key pillars, with the aim for golf to be sustainable and accessible to all within Saudi Arabia, Abdullah will be an integral part of the team in the years to come to make this vision a reality. I hope Abdullah’s story inspires other Saudi nationals to pursue a career in golf and help to grow this great game in our beautiful Kingdom,” he added.

Kamakhi will begin the two year course at the European Institute of Golf Course Architects in May 2021 and will be on the career pathway to becoming Saudi Arabia’s first-ever qualified golf course architect by mid-2023.