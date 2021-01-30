You are here

Ericsson's earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment

Ericsson’s earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment
Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. (Reuters)
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

Ericsson’s earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment

Ericsson’s earnings rise on strong sales of 5G equipment
  • The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 6.5 billion crowns a year earlier, beating analysts’ mean forecast of 8.58 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates
Updated 37 sec ago
Reuters

STOCKHOLM: Ericsson beat fourth quarter core earnings forecasts on Friday, helped by strong sales of 5G equipment and the ban on Chinese rival Huawei in several countries.
Not only is Ericsson is selling more, but it is also earning more from each sale, with gross margins rising to 40.6 percent in the quarter from 36.8 percent a year earlier. Margins are now at levels of a decade ago, having recovered from the low-20 percent in 2017.
In particular, the core Networks business saw margins at 43.5 percent from 41.1 percent a year earlier, on a 20 percent rise in sales.
“The competition in our industry is always cut-throat and the trick is to be ahead of the cost curve,” Chief Financial Officer Carl Mellander said.
“A lot of the money we invest in R&D not only goes into making better functionality and features, but also to reduce the cost structure.”
The company said its operating margin of 12.5 percent in 2020 reached the 2022 group target range of 12-14 percent two years early.
“The 2022 goals are simply too low,” said Christer Gardell, co-founder of Ericsson shareholder Cevian Capital. “Ericsson has much more to give.”
The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 11 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) from 6.5 billion crowns a year earlier, beating analysts’ mean forecast of 8.58 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Total revenue rose 5 percent to 69.6 billion crowns, beating estimates of 68.35 billion crowns.

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
It is possibly Huawei’s toughest time as it is restrained to even serve its home market, said Nicole Peng, a researcher at Canalys. (Supplied)
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite

Huawei smartphone sales plunge as US sanctions bite
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: Sales of smartphones made by Chinese telecom giant Huawei plunged in the latest quarter of 2020 as they were hit by US sanctions on its suppliers, research firm Canalys said on Friday.
Domestic sales fell 44 percent to 18.8 million units in October-December, according to data released by research firm Canalys. That comes after separate figures earlier this week from industry tracker International Data Corp. (IDC) showed overseas shipments plunged 43 percent to 32 million.
“It is possibly Huawei’s toughest time as it is restrained to even serve its home market,” Nicole Peng, a researcher at Canalys, wrote in a research note.
Sales were hit as Huawei was unable to meet high demand “as a result of US sanctions,” the note said.
The administration of former US President Donald Trump barred Huawei from the US market, pressured allies to shun its telecom networking gear and imposed a succession of escalating sanctions including cutting off access to vital components.

FASTFACT

18.8m Chinese telecom giant Huawei’s domestic sales fell 44 percent to 18.8 million units in October-December, according to data released by research firm Canalys.

The Trump administration had said Huawei’s telecom equipment installed globally could be used by China for espionage.
Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying the US government had never produced evidence of the charge and suggesting the moves were motivated more by national economic competition in the tech field.
Huawei last year briefly became the world’s top mobile phone seller but its market share shrank to just 8 percent in the fourth quarter, falling behind Apple, Samsung and even Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Oppo, according to IDC.
The company barely held on to its top position in the Chinese market, where its share fell to 22 percent from 38 percent in the same period the year before, Canalys said.
Huawei announced in November it had sold its Honor brand of budget smartphones, citing “tremendous” supply chain pressures caused by US sanctions.

