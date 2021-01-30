You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad

Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad

Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad
Details were announced on the website of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nkuhh

Updated 30 January 2021
Reuters

Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad

Dubai says local companies must IPO locally before seeking listings abroad
Updated 30 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai ordered local companies to sell shares in local stock markets before seeking listings in other emirates or abroad, a decree from Dubai's ruler showed on Saturday.
Companies founded elsewhere must list their shares in Dubai when their revenues from local market reach 50 percent and higher and when their local assets reach 50 percent, the decree, published on the website of Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said.

Topics: Dubai UAE

Related

Dubai’s Amato Couture opens Arab Fashion Week
Lifestyle
Dubai’s Amato Couture opens Arab Fashion Week

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
Updated 30 January 2021

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors

Bitcoin to online petwear: ‘Papa Musk’ lures investors
  • The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year
Updated 30 January 2021

LONDON: A “#bitcoin” tag on Elon Musk’s Twitter profile page led to a 14 percent jump in the cryptocurrency on Friday, the latest in a series of market moves triggered by comments on his social media account.
The Twitter handle of the world’s richest person has joined the growing list of things to watch for those trading stocks for personal or professional purposes, and comes amid the rising prominence of the’WallStreetBets’ Reddit chat room that drove skyrocketing gains for GameStop shares.
That forum grabbed Musk’s attention too when he tweeted “Gamestonk!!” on Tuesday, along with a link to the Reddit stock trading discussion group behind the year-to-date 2,500 percent-plus rally in the video game retailer.
“Stonks” is a tongue-in-cheek term for stocks widely used on social media. His supporters in the Reddit forum affectionately refer to him as “Papa Musk.”
Justifiably, his tweets led to surges in other stocks too.
Shares of fast-growing Polish game developer CD Projekt soared 16 percent on Thursday after Musk tweeted: “The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw.....” Cyberpunk is the company’s flagship game.
Similarly, online retailing platform Etsy’s stock jumped 9 percent on Tuesday right after Musk tweeted: “I kinda love Etsy.” He said he bought a “hand knit wool Marvin the Martian helm” for his dog.
Shares of his own firm Tesla dipped 1.2 this week after a rally of nearly 700 percent over the last year.
Bitcoin rally
Bitcoin, meanwhile, riding on Musk’s tag, was up 10.2 percent to $36,901 by 1505 GMT on Friday.
The cryptocurrency jumped over 300 percent last year, as bigger US investors and corporations sought exposure to it, and touched an all-time high of $42,000 last month.
In December, Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla’s balance sheet into bitcoin, in a Twitter exchange with a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
“That would be a very big deal,” said Christopher Bendiksen of digital asset manager CoinShares on Friday.
Traders also cited positive comments on bitcoin by hedge fund manager Ray Dalio as supporting sentiment.
The Bridgewater Associates founder wrote on Thursday that the cryptocurrency was “one hell of an invention,” adding that he viewed it as a “gold-like alternative asset.”
Smaller cryptocurrencies including ethereum and XRP that tend to move in tandem with bitcoin also jumped, as much as 5 percent and 8 percent respectively.

Related

Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Middle-East
Iran, pressured by power blackouts and pollution, targets Bitcoin
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months
Business & Economy
Bitcoin heads for worst weekly loss in months

Latest updates

Arab coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Arab coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage
Egypt steps up efforts to maintain Suez Canal’s transport advantage
New archeological finds made in Egypt
The archaeological team said the most important finds were two mummies that preserved the remains of scrolls and parts of the cartonnage layer. (Shutterstock/File Photo/Illustrative purposes only)
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
COVID-19: Life won’t return to normal for at least 2 years, expert warns
COVID-19: Life won’t return to normal for at least 2 years, expert warns

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.