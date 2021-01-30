You are here

Coronavirus

Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
Nurses walk in a center newly setup for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP)
Paramedic staff attend a training session at a center newly setup for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP)
Paramedic staff attend a training session at a center newly setup for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination, in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP)
Pakistan secures 17 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX
  • About 6 million of the doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2021 under the COVAX scheme
  • Pakistan has signed up to the vaccine sharing scheme coordinated by the WHO to support lower-income countries
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments to developing nations, a government health official said on Saturday.
About 6 million of the doses will arrive in the first quarter of 2021 under the COVAX scheme, with the remainder due by mid-year, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, said in a statement.
Pakistan signed up last year to the vaccine sharing scheme coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries.
“We remain confident that we will meet our plan of large-scale immunization over the coming months this year,” Sultan said.
Pakistan expects to receive 500,000 doses of a vaccine made by China National Pharmaceutical Group (SinoPharm) in coming days. It will launch a vaccination drive, which will initially target healthworkers, next week.
The South Asian nation of 220 million people also expects China to donate a further one million doses.
Having already approved the AstraZeneca and SinoPharm vaccines, Pakistan is also likely to approve Russia’s Sputnik V, officials say, adding that the authorizations will be reviewed quarterly.
Pakistan reported 2,179 new infections and 65 deaths in the latest 24-hours, taking the total number of cases to 543,214, with 11,623 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Pakistan COVAX

  • Dr. Clare Wenham: The pandemic will not be over until the entire world population is protected
  • There’s an imperative to make sure that everybody round the world has at least minimum levels of vaccines at the same time, she added
LONDON: Life worldwide will not return to normal for at least two to three years based on the rate of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, a health expert has told Sky News.
Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, said the coronavirus pandemic “will not be over” until the entire world population is protected.
“At the moment, the data is showing it’s going to be 2023 or 2024 before the global vaccines are distributed to everybody. That’s a long time,” she added.
“This pandemic isn’t going to be over until it’s over globally. We’re still going to be living in some form of restrictions — travel restrictions, border controls — even when we’re vaccinated, until it’s over round the world. So there’s a real imperative to make sure that everybody round the world has at least minimum levels of vaccines at the same time.”
Her comments came as the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the UK to pause its vaccination campaign once vulnerable groups have received jabs in order to promote a fair global rollout.
Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, has stressed the need for fair distribution of vaccines, and warned that a “me first” mentality would extend the pandemic and human suffering.
Wenham said: “If we want to return to global systems of trade and travel, we need to make sure that the vulnerable globally are vaccinated.”
She added: “From an economic standpoint, to be able to relieve border controls and go back to some form of normalcy we need to make sure people around the world are vaccinated so we don’t see these new variants created.”

Topics: Coronavirus

