COVID-19: Life won’t return to normal for at least 2 years, expert warns

Shoppers use the escalators at the Westfield Forum des Halles in Paris on January 30, 2021, a day before the closing of large shopping centres, following new sanitary measures decided by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19. (AFP)
  • Dr. Clare Wenham: The pandemic will not be over until the entire world population is protected
  • There’s an imperative to make sure that everybody round the world has at least minimum levels of vaccines at the same time, she added
LONDON: Life worldwide will not return to normal for at least two to three years based on the rate of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, a health expert has told Sky News.
Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics, said the coronavirus pandemic “will not be over” until the entire world population is protected.
“At the moment, the data is showing it’s going to be 2023 or 2024 before the global vaccines are distributed to everybody. That’s a long time,” she added.
“This pandemic isn’t going to be over until it’s over globally. We’re still going to be living in some form of restrictions — travel restrictions, border controls — even when we’re vaccinated, until it’s over round the world. So there’s a real imperative to make sure that everybody round the world has at least minimum levels of vaccines at the same time.”
Her comments came as the World Health Organization (WHO) urged the UK to pause its vaccination campaign once vulnerable groups have received jabs in order to promote a fair global rollout.
Tedros Adhanom, director general of the WHO, has stressed the need for fair distribution of vaccines, and warned that a “me first” mentality would extend the pandemic and human suffering.
Wenham said: “If we want to return to global systems of trade and travel, we need to make sure that the vulnerable globally are vaccinated.”
She added: “From an economic standpoint, to be able to relieve border controls and go back to some form of normalcy we need to make sure people around the world are vaccinated so we don’t see these new variants created.”

LONDON: The UK should pause its vaccination campaign after vulnerable groups have received jabs to promote a fair global rollout, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said all adults in the UK should be offered a first vaccine dose by autumn.

But the WHO said countries should look for 2 billion doses to be “fairly distributed” worldwide by the end of the year.

WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris appealed to the UK, saying “you can wait” because ensuring fair global distribution is “clearly morally the right thing to do.” Many poorer countries have yet to begin their vaccination drives.

This week, Johnson said the UK was on track to reach its goal of vaccinating the most vulnerable parts of the population by Feb. 15.

In her appeal, Harris told the BBC: “We’re asking countries, once you’ve got those high-risk and healthcare worker groups, please ensure that the supply you’ve got access to is provided for others. While that’s morally the right thing to do, it’s also economically the right thing to do.”

She added: “There’ve been a number of very interesting analyses showing that just vaccinating your own country and then sitting there and saying ‘we’re fine’ won’t work economically. That phrase ‘no man is an island’ applies economically as well … Unless we get all societies working effectively once again, every society will be financially affected.”

Directors of the WHO previously warned that “vaccine nationalism” could cost high-income countries $4.5 trillion, while a report by the International Chamber of Commerce Research Foundation found that the world economy could lose up to $9.2 trillion if poorer countries do not receive access to jabs.

One member of the UK government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, Jeremy Farrar, warned that vaccinating “a lot of people in a few countries, leaving the virus unchecked in large parts of the world, will lead to more variants emerging.”

He said countries with vaccine supply deals should donate some doses to the WHO Covax vaccine fund, which he claimed “would not take away from the national effort to protect the most vulnerable in society and healthcare workers.”

The UK has so far helped to raise more than £730 million ($1 billion) for the Covax advance market commitment, to help deploy more than 1.3 billion vaccine doses to 92 developing countries this year.

In January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said governments had a responsibility to protect their people, but “vaccinationalism” is self-defeating and will delay a global recovery.

“Science is succeeding, but solidarity is failing,” he warned. “Vaccines are reaching high-income countries quickly, while the world’s poorest have none at all.”

