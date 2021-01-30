Arab coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia

LONDON: The Arab coalition destroyed an armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia in Yemen's airspace, Al-Ekhbariya reported on Saturday.

The coalition said it was committed to destroying specific capabilities in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Civil Defense officers in Jazan said they received reports of fallen debris from a missile launched by the Houthis from inside Yemeni territory in the direction of Al-Harath governorate in the Jazan region, Colonel Muhammad bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, media spokesperson for the Jazan Civil Defense said.

Authorities on the scene said the projectile was a Katyusha-type missile that fell in a garden adjacent to the Al-Harath General Hospital, and its shrapnel was scattered in several different locations, according to Saudi Press Agency.

There was no damage or injuries reported.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the missile attack and the “terrorist practices of the Houthi militia and those who stand behind it and provide it with funds and weapons.”

Last Saturday, Saudi air defenses thwarted an attack on Riyadh by the Iran-backed militia in Yemen. The Arab coalition said it had “intercepted and destroyed a hostile air target going toward” the capital.

The attempted attack was condemned by the international community including Britain, France and Germany.