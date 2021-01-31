You are here

  London mayoral candidate caught up in race row

Shaun Bailey has come under fire over comments he made about the “browning of England.” (File/Getty Images)
Updated 31 January 2021
Arab News

  • Conservative Shaun Bailey has made disparaging remarks about Muslims in UK
  • He said rising immigration levels made him worry
LONDON: A Conservative politician running to be mayor of London has come under fire over comments he made about the “browning of England” and the “influx of foreigners of all shades” to the UK pushing communities apart.
Shaun Bailey, who is himself black, has previously been criticized for comments about Hindus and Muslims, saying celebrating their religious festivals robbed Britain of its identity. 
Now it has emerged that in a report he wrote in 2008, he said rising immigration levels made him worry because “ordinary people … see the ‘foreigners’ coming and taking their jobs, jumping the queue in the big welfare line, taking their housing, scrounging off the benefit system and abusing the NHS (National Health Service), all of which are paid for by their hard-earned taxes.”
The shadow equalities secretary, Labour’s Marsha de Cordova, said the sentiments are “disgraceful” and “no one standing for public office should hold these views.”
Bailey said the comments had been taken out of context and merely represented the views of other people interviewed whilst compiling the report.
“I am an example of the diversity that characterizes London and I wouldn’t change any part of it,” he added.

  • Mother: I do think that if it was a white boy, they wouldn’t have actually gone to that extreme of referring him
  • She added that the police officer who visited the family home appeared uneasy, as though he did not think the visit was necessary
LONDON: The British government’s anti-extremism program Prevent is under fire after it was revealed that a Muslim boy aged 4 was flagged by his after-school club for talking about the video game “Fortnite.”
UK newspaper The Observer newspaper reported on Sunday that the boy was referred to the program in September 2019 after saying his father had “guns and bombs in his shed.”
Following the child’s referral to Prevent, it was quickly established that he was with his father the night before he made his comments. 
His cousin was playing the video game “Fortnite,” which has more than 350 million registered players and involves characters collecting guns and bombs.
After making the comment, he told a worker at the care club about his cousin playing the game. 
His mother, in the first anonymous interview of a parent of a child aged 6 or under referred to Prevent, said: “The office sent me all the information, including the transcript of that conversation. It’s quite clear he mentioned Fortnite.”
She added: “He’s just a little boy with an imagination. The teachers should know in this setting that (children) have imagination. They know exactly what kids are like, and what young boys are like. I do think that if it was a white boy, they wouldn’t have actually gone to that extreme of referring him to the Prevent scheme.”
She told The Observer about her distress after the police visited the family home at 10:30 p.m. to discuss her son’s case.
“It could have gone really wrong. I worry armed police could have come to my house and … arrested the parents, with social services getting involved,” she said.
The mother added that the police officer who visited the family home appeared uneasy, as though he did not think the visit was necessary, but explained he had to “follow the Prevent flowchart.”
She said: “He was in the same place as me really. You know: ‘Why have they done this?’ He said if they had any major concerns, they wouldn’t have sent him by himself.”
Figures obtained in a freedom-of-information request have revealed that 624 children under 6 were referred to Prevent between 2016 and 2019. During the same period, 1,405 children between 6 and 9 were referred to the scheme.
Layla Aitlhadj, director at the community outreach project Prevent Watch, said: “It’s difficult to fully appreciate the impact this experience can have on a family.”
A Home Office spokesperson said: “Where someone is concerned a child may have been deliberately exposed to harmful terrorist narratives, it is right that they refer them to the necessary authorities. Prevent is first and foremost about safeguarding, and through this referral, the child will be able to receive the vital support they need.”

