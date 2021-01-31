You are here

Coronavirus
Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic

Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until Feb. 8, to curb the spread of COVID-19. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: Oman will extend the closure of its land borders for another week, until Feb. 8, to curb the spread of the coronavirus, state TV said on Sunday, citing a decision by the Gulf state’s coronavirus emergency committee.
The borders were closed on Jan. 19 because of concerns about a new coronavirus variant, a measure that was extended last week.

DAMASCUS: A car bomb exploded leaving at least five people dead and more than 25 injured in Northern Aleppo, Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported.
State news agency SANA reported the bombing but did not give details on the number of those killed and injured.
Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad, is in control of the area where the explosion occurred.

