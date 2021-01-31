Oman extends land border closure by a week due to pandemic

Car bomb explodes in Northern Aleppo killing at least five -local media

DAMASCUS: A car bomb exploded leaving at least five people dead and more than 25 injured in Northern Aleppo, Syria’s Al-Watan newspaper reported.

State news agency SANA reported the bombing but did not give details on the number of those killed and injured.

Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad, is in control of the area where the explosion occurred.