Saudi, Angolan foreign minsters discuss bilateral relations

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, in his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday .
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international developments of common interest.
