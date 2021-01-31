Saudi, Angolan foreign minsters discuss bilateral relations

Saudi entrepreneurs confident of adapting businesses in response to COVID-19, survey finds

Nearly one-third of Saudi entrpreneurs say they have increased their digital marketing since the start of the pandemic - a survey has revealed

The GoDaddy 2020 Entrepreneur Survey also showed that 34 percent of small businesses intend to use social media to sell their products and services in 2021, while a third of the respondents said they plan to set up an official website.

The report, based on researched by market research and data analytics company, YouGov, studied the effects the pandemic had on entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Selina Bieber, Senior Regional Director for Turkey and MENA, GoDaddy said there had been a shift towards digital engagement for business.

“In line with current global trends, we have seen the shift towards having an online presence and the importance of the use of technology as a solution and a coping mechanism for these businesses to stay active and engaged with customers,” Bieber said.

Part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiatives aim to create a sophisticated digital infrastructure to enhance the fundamental competitiveness of the Saudi economy. Around 86 percent of Saudi respondents consider digital adaptation to be very important towards achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

Meanwhile three out of four entrepreneurs also said that the Kingdom is a good hub for SMEs.