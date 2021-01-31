You are here

Saudi, Angolan foreign minsters discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry's headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (SPA)
Saudi, Angolan foreign minsters discuss bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, receives his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, at the ministry’s headquarters in the capital Riyadh on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (SPA)
  • The ministers exchanged views on regional and international developments of mutual concern
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, held a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, Tete Antonio, in his office at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday .
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them in various fields, in addition to exchanging views on regional and international developments of common interest.

