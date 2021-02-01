UAE records less than 3,000 COVID-19 cases for first time in nearly 3 weeks

LONDON: The UAE on Sunday recorded less than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Jan. 12.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) said there had been 2,948 new coronavirus infections and 12 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The figures represented a marked drop from the 3,647 cases announced Saturday and 3,962 cases on Friday, amid hope that a sharp increase since the end of December had reached its peak.

Officials from the MoHAP said the total number of cases since the pandemic began had reached 303,609, while the death toll rose to 850.

It also said that 4,189 people had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is 276,958.

The new figures come as the Emirates races ahead with its inoculation campaign.

In line with the directives of our leadership that prioritizes human health & the great efforts of the health sector, today we have reached the highest daily vaccine doses.#UAE also ranks second globally in the daily vaccine distribution rate per 100 people.#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/yRKaggWdh4 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 31, 2021

Some 220,000 vaccines were administered in one day — the highest figure since the launch of the drive.

Health minister Abdul Rahman Al-Owais praised the efforts of the authorities and front line workers. The country aims to immunize half of the UAE’s population of 10 million by April.

The ministry said it had vaccinated over 3.185 million people, at a rate of 32.21 doses per 100 people, making it the second fastest country in the world after Israel for vaccine rollout.

The Sinopharm vaccine will be available at Nadd Al Hamar Health Centre, Al Twar Health Centre and Al Mankhool Health Centre. Vaccination is currently available to those who already have pre-registered appointments. pic.twitter.com/lq7euzlPhD — هيئة الصحة بدبي (@DHA_Dubai) January 30, 2021

In a boost to the campaign, Dubai Health Authority said it would begin providing the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine to those aged 60 and above, starting on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Dubai Police called on the public to report coronavirus violations as the emirate seeks to strengthen precautionary measures.

Dubai Police encourages the public to report violations of COVID-19 precautionary measures through:

- Hotline 901

- 'Police Eye' service on Dubai Police App

Stringent legal action will be taken against violators, in order to safeguard public health and safety. @DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/MzrJdS8Pc8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 31, 2021

Two shops in the emirate were closed and 26 others fined for not adhering to anti-coronavirus measures.

A fitness center was also ordered to close and warnings issued to 34 businesses, the municipality said.

Daily inspections are carried out by @DMunicipality to check compliance to precautionary measures at construction sites and labour accommodations across #Dubai, with 48,000 visits carried out so far. pic.twitter.com/dcjc85A2cy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 31, 2021

Dubai Tourism also said it closed 23 establishments and fined 238 others during January.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Kuwait reported 635 new cases of COVID-19, raising the total in the country to 165,257. The death toll remained 959 after no additional deaths were reported.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 635 حالة جديدة، وتسجيل 527 حالة شفاء، ولم تسجل أي حالة وفاة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 165,257 حالة pic.twitter.com/mKM6yECu6k — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) January 31, 2021

Oman’s Health Ministry said that its total number of cases had reached 134,326 and the death toll was 1,529.

In Bahrain the death toll stands at 375 after three new deaths were reported. The number of confirmed cases in the country increased by 431.