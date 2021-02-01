You are here

Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
Tour guides pose together for a ‘selfie’ in Luxor amid precautions against the coronavirus disease. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt receives 50,000 AstraZeneca jab doses from India
  • Egyptian citizens will be able to use the website to submit vaccination requests once registrations open in the coming days
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt received a shipment of about 50,000 coronavirus vaccines manufactured in India on Sunday as part of efforts to diversify the country’s vaccine sources.
The shipment arrived at Cairo International Airport on Emirates EK 927 from India via Dubai, where authorities finalized procedures for its release.
Presidential adviser Mohammed Awad Tag El-Din announced on Saturday that Egypt would gradually receive coronavirus vaccines from different sources, and referred to the arrival of 50,000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses.
Tag El-Din said that pregnant women will be unable to receive vaccinations as Egypt’s jab stock had been urgently fast-tracked. The country will target healthcare workers, the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

“Pharmaceutical factories have worked to cover our needs of medicine for the coronavirus treatment protocol. We have a strategic reserve of medical devices and equipment,” Tag El-Din said. Egypt’s Health Ministry also announced the launch of a vaccine application website.
Issam Salah, adviser to the minister of health for information technology, said the website was designed to handle requests to receive experimental COVID-19 vaccines, adding that the website has seen “great interaction” with Egyptians. It received more than 10,000 requests in the first hour of its launch.

Salah said that there are three ways to submit an application on the site: Registering online, by phone, or in-person at listed hospitals that will be announced at a later date.
Egyptian citizens will be able to use the website to submit vaccination requests once registrations open in the coming days.
Aly Al-Ghamrawi, spokesperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), told Egyptian media that the EDA is studying the AstraZeneca vaccine, and once the necessary requirements are met, an approval decision will be filed for its emergency use.
The EDA is also studying Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine for local registration and to make it available for Egyptian citizens along with China’s Sinopharm jab, which has been approved for emergency use.
Mohammed Hassani, assistant to the minister of health for initiatives and a member of the ministry’s Scientific Committee to Combat COVID-19, told media that a new clinical research study is being conducted in Egypt on the Russian vaccine.

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to launch satellite at end of 2021
  • Head of space agency reveals ambitious plan to build infrastructure and strengthen international relations
Updated 01 February 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Mohammed El-Qousi, head of the Egyptian Space Agency, said that Egypt is preparing to launch a satellite in December 2021, in addition to other projects to establish space science in the country.
He said that Egypt had an ambitious plan to build space systems and infrastructure, as well as strengthen international space relations, explore space and establish Egyptian space law, according to the Al-Youm Al-Sabea newspaper.
El-Qousi said that his country’s ambitions in space science were greater than the five satellites that it currently had in orbit.
Cairo, in cooperation with German and Chinese partners, will launch new satellites, the first of which is a satellite for remote sensing and scientific research, weighing 65 kilograms. It will be launched in December this year.

The second satellite will be launched in March 2022 and used to monitor climate change.
The third will be launched in September 2022 and used in sensor applications, after the Egyptian Space Agency completes its design in cooperation with China.
El-Qousi said that among Egypt’s goals in the coming years was the opening of a satellite collection and testing center by the end of September 2022 as one of the branches of a space city.
It will be the first of its kind in the Arab world, according to Egyptian media.
El-Qousi said that Cairo was working on a project with Africa to launch a joint satellite, with the support of the African Union and with the participation of Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, Sudan and Nigeria.

