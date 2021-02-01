You are here

Saudi finance ministry completes $266.4bn payment orders in 2020

Expenditure for the public sector amounted to SR 764.6 billion. (Argaam)
Updated 17 sec ago
Argaam

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) finalized the disbursement procedures for all payment orders received from the public and private sector with a total value of SR 1.02 trillion ($266.4 billion) in 2020, according to a ministerial statement.

Expenditure for the public sector amounted to SR 764.6 billion, while the same for the private sector reached SR 251.8 billion.

MoF clarified that 73 percent (or SR 183.8 billion) of the private sector’s total expenditures was disbursed within 15 days of receiving payment orders; 19% (or SR 49.2 billion) was disbursed within 30 days; and 7 percent (or SR 16 billion) was disbursed within 45 days.

The remaining 1 percent (or SR 2.8 billion) of payment orders was disbursed after 45 days due to their suspension according to judicial rulings or seized by statutory decisions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance

Updated 13 min 8 sec ago
Argaam

Oil prices edged higher on Monday as countries continued to expand vaccination programs against coronavirus, and despite new cases and rise of new variants of the infection.

International benchmark Brent crude was trading up 0.6 percent at 55.39 per barrel, at 7 a.m. Riyadh time.

WTI crude rose 0.4 percent to $52.41 a barrel.

“(Oil) demand will recover across the board, led by Asia-Pacific and North America,” Reuters reported, citing a research note by Fitch Solutions.

Topics: Oil

