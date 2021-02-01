You are here

Oman issues e-payment framework for small businesses

Oman issues e-payment framework for small businesses
The new government directive will allow these entities to acquire e-payment facilities. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • The move is part of a larger campaign to promote cashless transactions across the country
  • The framework applies to micro businesses with less than ten employees
Arab News

DUBAI: Oman has announced a framework allowing small businesses to use electronic payment services, the Sultanate’s state news agency has reported.

The move by the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) is part of a larger campaign to promote cashless transactions across the country, as well as a national e-commerce strategy already implemented in the public and private sectors.

The framework applies to micro businesses with less than ten employees, such as gas delivery services or small restaurants.

The new government directive will allow these entities to acquire e-payment facilities – payment cards, mobile transactions, electronic wallet applications – from licensed banks and payment service providers.

Saudi general reserves fall to $95.6bn in 2020

Saudi general reserves fall to $95.6bn in 2020
Argaam

Argaam

Saudi Arabia’s general reserves fell by SR 110.9 billion ($29.5 billion) year-on-year to SAR 358.7 billion in 2020.

On a monthly basis, the Kingdom’s general reserves retreated by SR 61.7 billion in December 2020.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s current account rose by SR 18.25 billion to SR 77.87 billion in 2020, compared to a year earlier.

The current account recorded an increase of SR 23.3 billion in December 2020, compared to the previous month.

