Saudi banks’ investments in treasury bonds increased by SR 56.3 billion ($15 billion) year-on-year (YoY) to SR 440.02 billion in the fiscal year 2020, new data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed.

Similarly, banks’ investments in treasury bonds rose by around SR 10 billion in December 2020, compared to a month earlier.

SAMA’s foreign assets declined by SR 11.8 billion in December 2020 to around SR 1.8468 trillion.