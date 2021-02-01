You are here

Kosovo establishes Israel ties, to open embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo establishes Israel ties, to open embassy in Jerusalem
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj Stublla attend a virtual ceremony to sign an agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Kosovo in the Israeli foreign ministry in Jerusalem February 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Kosovo establishes Israel ties, to open embassy in Jerusalem
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signs the agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and Kosovo during a virtual ceremony with Kosovo's Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj Stublla, in the Israeli foreign ministry in Jerusalem February 1, 2021. (Reuters)
Kosovo establishes Israel ties, to open embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo establishes Israel ties, to open embassy in Jerusalem
  • A ceremony held over Zoom in Jerusalem and Pristina
  • Israeli FM approved Kosovo’s “formal request to open an embassy in Jerusalem”
JERUSALEM: Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic ties on Monday, with the Muslim-majority territory recognising Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital, putting it at odds with the rest of the Islamic world.
Israel has since August normalised ties with four Arab states under a series of deals brokered by former US president Donald Trump, collectively known as the Abraham Accords.
But the majority-Muslim parties to those accords -- the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan -- have all said their diplomatic missions will be in Tel Aviv, in line with a global consensus against recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital until the Palestinian conflict is resolved.
In exchange for setting up its mission in Jerusalem, Kosovo gets recognition from Israel, as it seeks to further legitimise its 2008 declaration of independence from its former war foe Serbia.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, officials on Monday signed joint declarations separately in Jerusalem and Pristina.
Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said the ceremony marked "the first time in history that diplomatic relationships are being established over Zoom".
He added he had approved Kosovo's "formal request to open an embassy in Jerusalem".
Kosovo's top diplomat, Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla, thanked Israel for becoming the 117th country to recognise its independence, joining much of the Western world.
China, Russia and five European Union members have not granted recognition to Kosovo.
"Kosovo has waited for a very long time to establish diplomatic relations with Israel," Haradinaj-Stublla said.
"We mark a new chapter in the historical bond between our two countries who have witnessed a long and challenging path to existing as a people and to becoming states," she added.
Haradinaj-Stublla also thanked Trump, who announced in December 2017 that Washington would move its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.
Trump's successor, President Joe Biden, has said he does not intend to reverse the move.
But Biden's presidential campaign indicated his administration would seek to reopen a mission in east Jerusalem to engage the Palestinians, who consider the eastern part of the city as the capital of their future state.
In September, Trump announced at a summit originally organised to strike a deal between Kosovo and Serbia that Kosovo and the Jewish state would establish diplomatic ties.
But the most standout part of the summit was an announcement by Kosovo that it would mutually recognise Israel, and Serbia saying it would follow Washington's lead in moving its embassy to Jerusalem.
So far, however, Serbia has failed to honour its pledge, with some officials claiming the deal was non-binding.
Ashkenazi said Israel was committed to working towards a "stable Balkans", but Monday's ceremony could have diplomatic consequences.
Briefing journalists this week, the head of the Balkans division at Israel's foreign ministry, Dan Oryan, said recognition of Kosovo causes the Serbs significant "pain".
In one of Europe's most intractable disputes, Serbia has refused to recognise Kosovo's declaration of independence since the province broke away in the bloody 1998-99 war that was ended only by a NATO bombing campaign against Serb troops.
More than 13,000 people died in the war, mostly Kosovo Albanians, who form a majority in the former province.
The two sides have been in EU-led talks for a decade to normalise their relationship, but little progress has been made.

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
Updated 01 February 2021
Arab News

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study

UK coronavirus strain does not cause more serious disease: Study
  • Scientists at King’s College London warn increased spread of virus could still lead to more deaths
Updated 01 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Kent variant of coronavirus does not cause more severe cases of COVID-19, but its increased rate of transmission could still see more people die as a result of catching it, according to scientists at King’s College London (KCL).

There were fears that the strain, known as B.1.1.7, might be more dangerous in itself than its predecessor, in addition to being up to 70 percent more contagious.

The UK government had previously raised concern over the virulence of B.1.1.7, with its chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, telling a press briefing in London in January that it appeared to be more deadly.

That came after advice from the scientific group assisting the government, Nervtag, said it felt there was a “realistic possibility” the variant was more deadly, and could be immune to recently developed vaccines.

But a study by researchers at KCL, comparing mortality rates across the UK of 55,000 patients from September to December, found “no significant difference” between regions with lots of cases of B.1.1.7 in the south and east of the country, and areas with lower infection numbers.

They noted that symptoms indicating the severity of the disease also tended to correspond in patients with both variants.

They added that at a rate of 0.7 percent, the rate of reinfection cases in patients who had B.1.1.7 was effectively the same as patients with the original strain.

Dr. Claire Steves, one of the scientists involved in the study, said B.1.1.7 “does not appear to alter symptoms, severity or duration of COVID-19 when we take account of the changing seasons and age of people affected.”

But Dr. Mark Graham, the study’s leader, said: “Our paper does add to the growing body of evidence that the new variant is more transmissible than the old variant. 

“This is actually more worrying than an increase in the new variant’s mortality — because of the exponential nature of spread, a more transmissible variant will lead to a lot more people getting COVID-19, and thus a lot more people dying.”

