New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE

Kitch, the region’s first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen and premium storefront operator, has launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Kitch, a brand-name coined to represent two important aspects of the business — kitchen and technology, is the brainchild of regional F&B expert Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair. The startup makes its foray into the F&B sector with a privately raised capital of $15 million. The tech-integrated, virtual restaurants and brick-and-mortar facilities of Kitch will offer brands state-of-the-art avenues to enter new markets as well as provide an option to diversify and scale their food delivery and customer engagement with minimal investment.

Kitch will offer a mix of new and existing brands in the region in addition to international franchises. The team will also test new restaurant concepts, menu items, and seasonal brands to deliver a differentiated customer experience.

The hybrid food-tech startup is set to open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2021 and an additional 15 kitchens across the GCC in the rest of the year. Each delivery kitchen is spread over an area of 450 square meters to 500 square meters and is fully equipped to house around 10 food concepts.

Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Kitch, said: “We are thrilled to launch the region’s first hybrid cloud-kitchen and premium store-front operator Kitch. Saudi Arabia and the UAE offer huge potential for this concept, and we are looking to be a part of an industry valued at over $3 billion.

“Our operational value-chain model and carefully curated portfolio of brands will reimagine the restaurant experience, allowing consumers to enjoy high-quality food from the comfort and convenience of their homes, and at the same time provide food concept owners a platform to explore the market and increase their customer base beyond their physical locations.”

Alhokair, co-founder of Kitch, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new investment opportunities and we see a strong growth potential and bright future in the hybrid cloud-kitchen model of Kitch in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. We are looking to feature a diverse set of concepts to meet the changing trends and demographics that affect the F&B industry. Whether you are an entrepreneur thinking of opening your first food concept or an F&B leader who is looking to expand, Kitch’s flexible hybrid model will help you meet your purpose.”

Kitch’s team of F&B operators, brand strategists, and technology specialists is led by chief operating officer Yousef Al-Barqawi.