You are here

  • Home
  • New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE

New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE

New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE
Kitch has been founded by Fahad Alhokair and Walid Hajj.
Short Url

https://arab.news/62xuj

Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE

New cloud-kitchen startup ‘Kitch’ launches in Kingdom, UAE
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

Kitch, the region’s first hybrid, delivery-focused, cloud kitchen and premium storefront operator, has launched in Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

Kitch, a brand-name coined to represent two important aspects of the business — kitchen and technology, is the brainchild of regional F&B expert Walid Hajj and Saudi entrepreneur Fahad Alhokair. The startup makes its foray into the F&B sector with a privately raised capital of $15 million. The tech-integrated, virtual restaurants and brick-and-mortar facilities of Kitch will offer brands state-of-the-art avenues to enter new markets as well as provide an option to diversify and scale their food delivery and customer engagement with minimal investment.

Kitch will offer a mix of new and existing brands in the region in addition to international franchises. The team will also test new restaurant concepts, menu items, and seasonal brands to deliver a differentiated customer experience.

The hybrid food-tech startup is set to open four delivery kitchens in Riyadh within the first quarter of 2021 and an additional 15 kitchens across the GCC in the rest of the year. Each delivery kitchen is spread over an area of 450 square meters to 500 square meters and is fully equipped to house around 10 food concepts.

Hajj, co-founder and CEO of Kitch, said: “We are thrilled to launch the region’s first hybrid cloud-kitchen and premium store-front operator Kitch. Saudi Arabia and the UAE offer huge potential for this concept, and we are looking to be a part of an industry valued at over $3 billion. 

“Our operational value-chain model and carefully curated portfolio of brands will reimagine the restaurant experience, allowing consumers to enjoy high-quality food from the comfort and convenience of their homes, and at the same time provide food concept owners a platform to explore the market and increase their customer base beyond their physical locations.”

Alhokair, co-founder of Kitch, said: “We are constantly on the lookout for new investment opportunities and we see a strong growth potential and bright future in the hybrid cloud-kitchen model of Kitch in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE. We are looking to feature a diverse set of concepts to meet the changing trends and demographics that affect the F&B industry. Whether you are an entrepreneur thinking of opening your first food concept or an F&B leader who is looking to expand, Kitch’s flexible hybrid model will help you meet your purpose.”

Kitch’s team of F&B operators, brand strategists, and technology specialists is led by chief operating officer Yousef Al-Barqawi.

SAS extends innovation through global hackathons

SAS extends innovation through global hackathons
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

SAS extends innovation through global hackathons

SAS extends innovation through global hackathons
Updated 02 February 2021
Arab News

When diverse groups of people get together in a creative and competitive environment, innovation happens. That is the idea behind a new series of global hackathons from SAS, a leader in analytics. The hackathons are focused on using advanced analytics and other technologies to solve big problems. SAS continually seeks to help more people use powerful analytics every day, shorten the path from data to insights, and inspire bold new discoveries that drive progress. The hackathons support this mission.

The initial #HackinSAS hackathon competition will take place this March. Individuals and teams must register by Feb. 14.

“Through the global hackathons, SAS is helping creative people use technology in new and innovative ways,” said Tom Fisher, senior vice president of business development at SAS. “Hackathon participants and teams are seeking solutions to big business and humanitarian challenges, all while experimenting with the latest analytics and cloud software. At SAS, we believe curiosity is at the heart of human progress, and curiosity abounds at these hackathons.”

Hackathons are well-known in the tech industry. During a hackathon, teams of participants collaborate and compete to find the best solutions to a business or humanitarian challenge using technology. The new global hackathons will gather people from different regions, backgrounds and skill levels to collaborate and develop applications and solutions using SAS analytics, AI, cloud and open-source technology. The vision is to empower everyone to be involved in solving business and society’s most compelling challenges.

These applications will aim to solve big problems, from global humanitarian issues such as fighting the pandemic and addressing climate change to business-focused challenges such as helping a bank reduce fraud or a retailer improve its online customer experience.

Through hackathons, participants can explore entrepreneurial approaches, network with fellow innovators, and try out new and emerging technologies like SAS Viya. Additionally, in the process, hackathon teams can create potentially viable applications and products for the marketplace that SAS will assist in developing and commercializing.

The SAS hackathon events are a great way for all people interested in analytics, including SAS customers and technology partners, independent developers, students and startup businesses, to use the SAS Viya analytics platform running on Microsoft Azure to address business and global challenges.

Hackathon teams can be made up of people within an organization, an organization and a technology partner, or an individual looking to join a group.

The hackathon will run throughout March. Finalists will be selected in April and connected with SAS experts for further application development. Winners will be announced at the Virtual SAS Global Forum 2021 in May.

Latest updates

7 things to watch on Tadawul today
7 things to watch on Tadawul today
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
COVID, conflict, climate: the UK’s priorities while leading Security Council
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Egypt to link 9 countries with the largest road in Africa
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Lebanon hits Daesh terror cell in border town
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers
Ministry orders 100 percent Saudization of customer care services, call centers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.