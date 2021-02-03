You are here

Saudi startup joins Google’s first accelerator in the Mideast
  • The Riyadh-based startup is a peer-to-peer lending platform that offers instant short-term finance-against-invoice solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises
JEDDAH: Saudi financial technology (fintech) company Lendo was chosen among ten startups to join Google’s first accelerator in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Riyadh-based startup is a peer-to-peer lending platform that offers instant short-term finance-against-invoice solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It enhances young companies’ cash flow by allowing them to borrow money from individual lenders against their outstanding invoices, reducing the time and effort it takes to secure immediate funding.

The platform is licensed by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

The Google for Startups Accelerator MENA program chose 10 startups out of around 500 applications from six Arab countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia, Oman and Saudi Arabia. Four out of the chosen companies are led by women.

Starting this week, the startups will receive mentorship in digital marketing, product design/UX, Machine Learning, customer acquisition, and leadership development.

In response to the large interest the program has received, Google will launch its second cohort of the three-month online program later this year and offer free workshops to all the startups. Three startups were chosen from the UAE, virtual events platform 360VUZ, children’s educational and entertainment platform Lamsa and web-based 3D and augmented reality shopping and empowerment tool Designhubz.

Another three where chosen from Jordan — secondary school education support platform Abwab, family care services market Careres, and artificial intelligence-powered travel experience platform Viavii.

Making up the final 10 were chronic patients’ medication manager app Chefaa from Egypt, fashion marketplace platform Dabchy from Tunisia and, finally, meditation app Nsfas from Oman.

Oil price surges as surprise Saudi output cut kicks in
  • Brent crude nudges pre-pandemic price of $58 per barrel
  • Kingdom’s surprise 1 million barrel cut took effect at beginning of February
Frank Kane

DUBAI: World oil prices leapt toward a 12-month high on Tuesday as the effect of Saudi Arabia’s surprise cut last month took effect in a more optimistic market.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the global benchmark, nudged $58, where it last stood in early 2020 before the pandemic lockdowns devastated global demand. Some analysts predict it will hit $65 by the summer, effectively wiping out a year of pain on global crude markets.

The price surge came as energy ministers from the OPEC+ producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia prepare for the regular monthly meeting that monitors market conditions. The meeting, organized virtually from OPEC’s Vienna headquarters, will not change current market strategy. That was set by the Kingdom’s surprise 1 million barrel cut announced last month, which took effect at the beginning of February.

“The message is that there is cautious optimism after the Saudi cut, and that the market will continue to take comfort from that,” an energy official said.

Experts were in no doubt that the Saudi surprise was the factor behind the recent surge in crude prices, outweighing the impact of the second wave of the virus — which has renewed concerns about Chinese demand — and the spread of new variants.

Bassam Fattouh, director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, said: “Since the announcement of the cut, the oil price rallied despite the introduction of lockdowns in many parts of the globe.”

Some expect a spike in prices later in the year as a vaccine-led demand coincides with controlled supply and the lack of investment because of last year's rock-bottom prices.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said: “This incoming oil tightness will help oil weather financial market uncertainty, and we expect Brent to reach $65 a barrel by July.”

