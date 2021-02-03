You are here

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorized for pandemic use in Singapore. (AFP)
Reuters

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
  • Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorized for pandemic use in Singapore
  • More than 175,000 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccin
SINGAPORE: Singapore has become the first country in Asia to grant approval for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and the city-state said it expects the first shipment to arrive around March.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorized for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being rolled out in the city-state.
As of Feb. 2, more than 175,000 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Singapore’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million

Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million
Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million

Czech Republic’s coronavirus cases surpass one million
  • The country of 10.7 million has reported 16,683 deaths in connection with COVID-19
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic reported 9,057 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections in the country since last March to more than one million.
The country of 10.7 million has reported 16,683 deaths in connection with COVID-19.

