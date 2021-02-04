Iran’s president claims big victory in bid to end sanctions

You are here

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lauded 'one of several victories that the government has gained against America at the tribunal.'
Updated 04 February 2021
AP

Updated 04 February 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s president Thursday applauded a ruling by the International Court of Justice that it can hear Iran’s case against the US seeking to end sanctions, calling it a “big victory” for the Islamic Republic.
A report by state-run IRNA news agency said President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the nation on its legal “victory” over the US.
“I congratulate the Iranian people on a very big victory the government achieved yesterday at the Hague, and this is one of several victories that the government has gained against America at the tribunal,” he said in remarks carried by State TV.
The United Nations’ highest court ruled Wednesday that it can hear a case brought by Iran against the United States. It seeks to end sanctions the administration of former President Donald Trump re-imposed in 2018 after pulling out of an international deal aimed at curtailing Tehran’s nuclear program.
Lawyers for the US argued at hearings last year that the case should be thrown out by the court for lack of jurisdiction and admissibility.
Iran filed the case in July 2018, a few months after then-President Donald Trump said he was pulling the US out of the 2015 international agreement and would re-impose sanctions on Tehran. Washington also threatened other countries with sanctions if they didn’t cut off Iranian oil imports by early November.
Iran alleges the sanctions breach a 1955 bilateral agreement known as the Treaty of Amity that regulates and promotes economic and consular ties between the two countries.
The ruling Wednesday came as President Joe Biden is seeking to enhance diplomacy toward Iran.
The court based in The Hague, Netherlands had ruled in favor of Iran in a preliminary ruling in October 2018, saying that Washington should “remove, by means of its choosing, any impediments arising from” the re-imposition of sanctions to the export to Iran of medicine and medical devices, food and agricultural commodities and spare parts and equipment necessary to ensure the safety of civil aviation.
The US sanctions do have specific carve-outs for medicine and humanitarian aid to Iran. However, international banks and financial institutions hesitate in dealing with Iran transactions for fear of being fined or locked out of the American market.

Topics: Iran

LONDON: European politicians from across the political spectrum have urged the EU and its member states to take a harder line on Iran’s diplomatic presence on the continent, saying Tehran’s envoys are a security risk.

They cited Thursday’s Belgian court ruling, in which Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for trying to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris in 2018, as evidence that Tehran’s foreign affairs mission in Europe is a cover for terrorism.

The politicians were speaking at an online event attended by Arab News and hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) to discuss the ruling.

British MP Steve McCabe said the verdict was a “historic event” that exposed “how the Iranian authorities show contempt for diplomatic conventions by using their embassies and diplomatic missions to export terror.”

He added: “That’s not how a normal government behaves, even at times of genuine difference, tensions and difficulties. It’s the actions of a pariah state, of a regime that for years has taken advantage of diplomatic privileges and opportunities … to plan, export and support terrorism around the globe.”

Assadi received the sentence that “justice demands,” McCabe said, adding that the sentence must be carried out.

He urged Belgium to ensure there are “no swaps for innocent hostages seized by the mullahs as bargaining chips. This is the time for tougher action — stronger sanctions and reduced diplomatic privileges.”

The urgent need to reduce Iran’s diplomatic privileges on the continent was a sentiment shared by Italian Member of the European Parliament Gianna Gancia.

She hailed the court ruling as an important day in defending the values of a “democratic, prosperous and safe Europe,” but also an important day for the Iranian people and the NCRI’s resistance movement. This day, she said, “could mark the beginning of the end of impunity for the Iranian regime.”

Gancia questioned the EU’s tolerance of Iran’s behavior in Europe up to now, saying: “We need a more firm policy against the threatening activities of Tehran in Europe, and we need to react at a European level.”

She added: “The time has come to downgrade diplomatic relations with Iran, and maybe we should withdraw our own ambassadors from Iran.”

She continued: “I was there in 2018, and today I’m here because this verdict is very important. We have to achieve a situation where Iran’s massacres, both at home and abroad, stop.”

Michèle de Vaucouleurs, a member of the French National Assembly who was also present at the Paris rally, said: “Assadi’s diplomatic immunity status was exploited to plan that attack, and the court has demonstrated clearly that these actions weren’t those of an isolated person, but rather the actions of the Iranian regime.”

She added: “Diplomatic relations between France and Iran should be suspended and only resume when there’s a democratic transition in the country … Europe must stand up and meet this historic moment.”

