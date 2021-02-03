US 'disappointed' by UN court's decision to take up Iran-US sanctions case

WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday said it was "disappointed" by the UN's top court ruling that it can take up Iran's bid to overturn US nuclear sanctions reimposed by Donald Trump.
"I would say that we have great respect for the International Court of Justice," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
"We are disappointed that the court did not accept our well-founded legal arguments that the case Iran brought is outside the court's jurisdiction."
