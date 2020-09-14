You are here

US urges world court to reject Iran sanctions case

A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the U.S., Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during the Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria July 14, 2015. (Reuters)
AFP

THE HAGUE: The United States on Monday urged the UN's top court to throw out a bid by Iran to lift sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, saying Tehran remained a "grave threat" to global security.
Iran brought the claim to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in 2018, alleging that Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear pact with Tehran breached a 1955 treaty of friendship between the two countries.
But US lawyers argued Monday that the Hague-based tribunal does not have jurisdiction in the case, accusing Iran of abusing the decades-old "Treaty of Amity" to try to get sanctions relief for its struggling economy.
"Iran's efforts to shoehorn this dispute into a legal instrument not intended for the purpose... are entirely without merit," Marik String, Acting Legal Adviser of the US State Department, told the court via videolink.
"We respectfully request dismissal of Iran's case."
The US official said the sanctions were necessary because of Iran's "destabilising nuclear programme", its ballistic missile activity, Tehran's alleged support for "terrorism and regional destabilisation."
"The measures that Iran challenges remain critical to US efforts to address national security threats posed by Iran," String said, adding that Washington had "long considered Iran's conduct to present a grave threat."
Iran will have the chance to answer on Wednesday, with hearings lasting until next Monday.
The current hearings deal only with whether the ICJ has jurisdiction. The tribunal will only move on to the merits of the case if and when it decides it is allowed to deal with it.
A decision on jurisdiction by the ICJ, which was set up after World War II to rule in disputes between nations, could take several months, while a final ruling would take years.
Tehran won an early victory in October 2018 when the ICJ ordered sanctions on humanitarian goods to be eased as an emergency measure while the overall lawsuit is dealt with.
The US responded by formally ending the Treaty of Amity, agreed when Iran was ruled by the Western-oriented shah.
The ICJ is also dealing with a separate case over Tehran's bid to unfreeze $2 billion in assets frozen in the United States.
The 2015 nuclear deal -- -- involving the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States, plus Germany -- has hung by a thread since the Trump pulled out
The accord promises Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbing its nuclear programme, but Tehran has stepped up nuclear activities since last year after the US reimposed sanctions.
Washington has reimposed sanctions on Iran and companies with ties to it, notably hitting Iran's vital oil sector and central bank, while major global firms halted their activities in Iran.
In the latest development, the head of UN's nuclear watchdog said Monday that inspectors would "in a few days" visit the second of two sites in Iran where undeclared nuclear activity may have taken place in the early 2000s.
Iran's refusal to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) access to the two sites had caused a diplomatic row for months.

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

Convalescent plasma samples in vials are seen before being tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the Bloodworks Northwest Laboratory, U.S. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

  • The new drug is the first on the RECOVERY trials that is designed specifically to fight Covid-19
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The world’s largest randomised trial of potential medicines for COVID-19 is to add Regeneron’s experimental antiviral antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the drugs it is testing in patients hospitalized with the disease.
The UK RECOVERY trial, which has been testing a range of potential COVID-19 treatments since it began in April, will compare the effects of adding REGN-COV2 — a lab-manufactured monoclonal antibody — to standard care.
“This is the first drug actually designed for this disease,” said Martin Landray, a professor of medicine & epidemiology at Oxford University who is co-leading the trial.
“There are lots of good reasons for thinking this might be really quite a powerful treatment,” he told Reuters in an interview.
The addition of Regeneron’s drug to the RECOVERY trial comes amid growing hopes that monoclonal antibodies may emerge as effective ways to treat COVID-19.
Until now, the RECOVERY trial had mostly been studying whether existing drugs could be re-purposed to tackle the new disease, and it has already found answers on a number of them.
In June and September, trial results showed that widely used steroids such as dexamethasone and hydrocortisone were able to reduce death rates among severely-ill COVID-19 patients
Also in June, RECOVERY trial results showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” in the pandemic, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.
Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 cocktail, which the company is already testing in late-stage clinical trials in people, combines one Regeneron-made antibody and a second antibody isolated from people who have recovered after being infected with COVID-19.
The combination is designed to bind to the spike protein used by the new coronavirus to gain access to human cells, limiting the virus’s ability to escape.
Regeneron developed the biological drug before linking up with Roche to expand its manufacturing capacity in hopes of meeting global demand, should the medicine prove effective. Regeneron would handle US sales, with Roche selling the medicine around the world.
Landray said his team had secured enough supply of the drug so that up to “several thousand” patients could be given it in the trial and compared with several thousand controls.
“Given that the second phase (of COVID-19 infections in the UK) seems to be coming now, it is a really good time to be starting this,” he said.
The United States already has a $450 million deal for the cocktail in place, under the terms of which Regeneron will sell it around 70,000 to 300,000 potential treatment doses or 420,000 to 1.3 million prevention doses of REGN-COV2. Data is due later this month, Regeneron has said.
Alongside Regeneron, Eli Lilly, working with biotech firm AbCellera, is seen as a leading contender in the antibody race. In August it started testing whether its antibody can prevent COVID-19 infections in nursing homes. A separate trial testing the compound on recently diagnosed COVID patients may yield initial data in September or shortly after.
GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology also began testing an experimental antibody on newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients late last month.
AstraZeneca is for now testing its antibody-based cocktail on healthy volunteers for tolerability.

