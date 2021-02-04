Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

LONDON: British police have arrested a male accused of fighting for an Islamist terror group in Syria attempting to return to the UK via Heathrow Airport.

The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The Independent newspaper reported that he is alleged to have fought for an Islamist terror group during the ongoing Syrian conflict, and flew back to the UK from Turkey, the major transport hub that links the conflict and European fighters.

“Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm on Wednesday 3 February,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south London police station, where he currently remains.”

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.