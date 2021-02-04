You are here

  • Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

Police arrest alleged Islamist terrorist at London airport

British police have arrested a man, who is alleged to have fought for a terrorist organisation in Syria, at Heathrow Airport. (Reuters)
  • The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning
  • He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications
LONDON: British police have arrested a male accused of fighting for an Islamist terror group in Syria attempting to return to the UK via Heathrow Airport.

The man, who has not been named and who holds British nationality, was arrested as he arrived at the airport on Wednesday morning.

The Independent newspaper reported that he is alleged to have fought for an Islamist terror group during the ongoing Syrian conflict, and flew back to the UK from Turkey, the major transport hub that links the conflict and European fighters.

“Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm on Wednesday 3 February,” a spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south London police station, where he currently remains.”

He was arrested on suspicion of preparing acts of terrorism, and on suspicion of encouraging terrorism and disseminating terrorist publications.

  • Soldiers collided in mid-air during night-time parachute mission in Iraq
LONDON: A British soldier was critically injured, alongside a US counterpart, during a covert night-time parachute mission against Daesh in Iraq. 

The soldiers, from the UK’s Special Air Service (SAS) and US Army Delta Force, were wounded when they collided in mid-air near the city of Baiji.

The pair hit the ground at high speed, sustaining severe injuries. Their canopies are thought to have become entangled and deflated, causing the accident.

“All the parachutists were relying on night vision goggles. The coming-together, which could have killed both guys, happened after they had pulled their chutes,” a source from the SAS told Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper.

“One or perhaps both of the injured jumpers could have become disorientated or may have been studying the navigation board strapped to his chest when the collision occurred,” the source added.

“They made emergency landings at high speed, hitting the ground very hard and suffering severe lower limb and back injuries.”

The soldiers were able to radio for assistance. They were rescued by a team of British and American soldiers, and were flown immediately to a US military hospital in Germany. The crash site, meanwhile, was “cleansed” of all traces of the incident.

It is thought that the intelligence-gathering mission was able to continue despite the accident. Britain’s Royal Air Force later carried out a series of successful raids against suspected Daesh strongholds in the region.

However, a UK Ministry of Defence spokesman told the Mail: “We do not comment on Special Forces (operations).”

