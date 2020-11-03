UK terrorism threat level raised to ‘severe’

LIVE: America goes to the polls in historic election battle between Trump and Biden

Americans have started voting in US elections unlike any other in history.

Donald Trump is seeking to continue his presidency for another four years. His Democratic challenger, 77-year-old Joe Biden is hoping to unseat him.

Biden has held a consistent lead in the polls throughout campaigning but in the last week Trump has led energetic rallies as he seeks to produce another shock result.

The election has been overshadowed by a rampaging second wave of COVID-19 and growing fears that the result, or a delayed result, could spark violence.

The coronavirus has led to record postal voting which could lead to a much later final result due to the time required to count the ballots.

All eyes are on the key battleground states such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina, where a win will be crucial as to who will be the eventual victor.

(All times GMT)

15:30 - Voting has been under way for several hours now across the eastern seaboard of the United States. Wearing masks, voters arrived at polling stations as the day finally arrived after a long and bitter campaign.

Most polls open at 6 a.m. local time with the latest staying open until 9 p.m.

15:50 - Arab News correspondent Ephrem Kossaify joined voters at the Queen of Angels Parish Center in New York, which has been converted into a polling station.

Many people had queued for several hours in the morning to vote.

Election Day underway with long lines of voters in New York’s wee hours while polling sites in the west are abt to open https://t.co/Fgv1FTSEuB — Arab News (@arabnews) November 3, 2020

16:05 - With so many people casting their ballots by post it was unclear how big the queues at polling stations will be. However, with a large turnout expected across the board, many polling stations were busy across the country where they had opened

