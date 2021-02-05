You are here

  Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president

Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president

Aguila Saleh in Cairo to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (AFP/File)
Aguila Saleh in Cairo to meet President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. (AFP/File)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president

Head of Libyan parliament arrives in Cairo following invitation from Egyptian president
  • El-Sisi played pivotal role in bringing Libyan factions together, adviser says
CAIRO: Speaker of the Libyan Parliament Aguila Saleh arrived in Cairo on a visit following an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the visit, discussions are expected to take place between Saleh, El-Sisi and Egyptian officials about the latest developments in Libya.

Fathi Al-Marimi, adviser to the speaker, denied reports regarding the resignation of Saleh, saying they were unfounded. He explained that Saleh did not submit his resignation from the presidency of the council to any party, despite the fact that he is the closest candidate to winning the position of head of the Presidential Council in Libya.

Al-Marimi praised the political leadership in Egypt for embracing Libyan dialogue sessions and working toward returning stability to Libya, saying that El-Sisi played a pivotal and effective role in bringing together the Libyan factions that were fighting before Egypt joined the dialogue sessions.

Egypt is one of the first countries to support the stability of Libya and create new channels for reconciliation.

Saleh added that Libyan national security and stability are linked to those of Egypt, as the two countries are neighbors. He stressed the role of the Egyptian people and media in supporting Libya, its people and their demands for stability.

Al-Marimi indicated that Egypt and its political leadership helped Libya in fighting terrorism, foreign interference and the attacks of mercenaries inside the country.

This comes as the Libyan Dialogue Forum continues to vote on candidates for the interim executive authority, including Saleh, to lead the country toward elections by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum finished voting for the position of head of the Presidential Council.

Saleh received nine votes — the highest number — but the UN mission in Libya announced that the results of the elections inside the electoral complexes would not be decided in favor of any candidate.

Libya’s Al-Ahrar channel quoted a source saying that the members of the forum had agreed to pledge to the candidates running for office to resign if one of them wins.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Geneva announced the transition to vote on candidates for the Presidential Council in the prospective interim executive authority with a list system after the candidates failed to achieve the required percentage for their individual election.

A source from the Libyan Political Dialogue Committee confirmed that the vote would take place on Friday.
 

Topics: Libya Egypt

Egypt to chair UN peace initiative

Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
Mohammed Abu Zaid
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to chair UN peace initiative

Egypt to chair UN peace initiative
  • Election is high point of 15 years of diplomatic effort, says envoy
Updated 11 min 53 sec ago
 Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has been elected to chair the 15th session of the UN Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) for the first time, succeeding Canada, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.
 
The election took place during an official commission meeting at the UN’S headquarters in New York.
 
Egypt’s election to chair the session came after the UN African group chose the country to represent Africa, and follows its reelection as a member of the PBC with the highest number of votes in December 2020.
 
Mohammed Idris, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN, said that Egypt’s election is the culmination of diplomatic efforts since the commission was founded in 2005.
 
The election demonstrates the international and African confidence in Egypt’s ability to continue its effective contribution to strengthening the role of the peacebuilding system at the UN, he added.
 
Idris said that the meeting had witnessed a review of the priorities of the Egyptian chairing of the PBC, adding that the interventions of the committee members showed appreciation for Egypt’s pioneering role in peace efforts.

Egypt’s chairing committee will continue to work on mobilizing international support and attention to support peace initiatives in countries emerging from or affected by conflicts. Efforts will be based on the principle of national ownership and leadership, especially in Africa, which occupies the largest share of the committee’s work program.
 
Egypt is keen to maximize the benefit from this advisory role to the Security Council, General Assembly and Economic and Social Council, as well as the committee’s role in building bridges and enhancing the consistency of roles within the UN system.
 
Idris said that the committee’s role in researching options for providing adequate, sustainable and predictable financing for peace initiatives and programs is the most urgent challenge, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
 

Topics: Egypt United Nations (UN)

