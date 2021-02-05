You are here

FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco

FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco
Munir El-Haddadi was cleared Friday to represent Morocco in international soccer. (File/AFP)
AP

FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco

FIFA clears Munir to change allegiance from Spain to Morocco
  • Munir can now be selected by Morocco next month for African Cup of Nations qualifying games, and later for World Cup qualifying
  • FIFA did not specify a reason for making the amendment in a statement
AP

GENEVA: After two lost appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Munir El-Haddadi was cleared Friday to represent Morocco in international soccer.
FIFA confirmed the transfer from Spain was made possible by slightly amending rules passed in September to govern requests by players with dual nationality to change eligibility.
FIFA did not specify a reason for making the amendment in a statement noting it acted “after receiving enquiries from a number of (member) associations on this topic.”
Munir can now be selected by Morocco next month for African Cup of Nations qualifying games, and later for World Cup qualifying.
Morocco wanted Munir on its team at the 2018 World Cup but the Sevilla forward’s first application to FIFA was rejected — and upheld by CAS — because he played one competitive game for Spain in 2014. Munir, then a teenager with Barcelona, made a brief appearance as a substitute in a European Championship qualifier.
The second application to FIFA was rejected in October, and also later confirmed by CAS, because of a technicality in the new rules. Munir had played for Spain’s under-21 team in a competitive game after he turned 21 in September 2016.
Now, a FIFA amendment means the age limit of 21 only applies to games played after September 2020, when the new rules took effect.
FIFA explained in a guidance to the rule book that, in cases like Munir’s, players “could not have reasonably expected” prior to last September that the eligibility rules would eventually be relaxed.
Morocco is leading its African Cup qualifying group with two matches to go. The north African nation will begin its World Cup qualifying program in May in a group with Guinea, Guinea-Bissau and Sudan.

Serena Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup

Serena Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup
Updated 05 February 2021
AP

Serena Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup

Serena Williams withdraws from semifinals in Australian Open tuneup
  • Serena Williams and Ashleigh Barty ground out tough wins at the Yarra Valley Classic
  • ‘I have nothing to lose against her ... it’s going to be a good match’
Updated 05 February 2021
AP

MELBOURNE: Serena Williams withdrew from an Australian Open tuneup tournament citing a right shoulder injury on Friday within hours of setting up a semifinal match against top-ranked Ash Barty.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion usually doesn’t play in a tournament in the week before a Grand Slam event, but made an exception before last year’s US Open and for this Australian Open because of all the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 39-year-old American was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from the French Open before her second-round match because of an Achilles tendon injury in October. She, like all players traveling to Australia for the tournament, had to quarantine for 14 days and had limited practice during that time.

With the year’s first major starting Monday, Williams may be better resting.

She had three wins at the Yarra Valley Classic – one of six tournaments at Melbourne Park this week – culminating with a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win in a match tiebreaker over Danielle Collins on Friday.

The withdrawal came after her post-match news conference – when she made no reference to any issues – so no full explanation was offered.

It means Barty gets a walkover into the final and will also get some rest Saturday.

There were 70 matches on the order of play Friday, an expanded program a day after all matches in six tournaments were postponed so that 160 players and 507 people overall could isolate and undergo testing because a worker at a quarantine hotel returned a positive test. Tennis Australia said all tests were negative.

To speed things up a little at the back end of the tournament, 17 courts were being used and women’s matches were reduced to two regular sets with a 10-point match tiebreaker if required.

Williams and Barty both had to play the match tiebreaker – Barty beat Shelby Rogers 7-5, 2-6, 10-4.

Before withdrawing, Williams said she was looking forward to the semifinals.

“It’s definitely a good opportunity to see where I’m going against the current No. 1, that’s really important for me,” Williams said. “Obviously I think for her, as well, to see where she’s going against my game.

“It’s been a long 12 months. Tennis has been played but not really, so ... hopefully this is like a new year where things will be different.”

