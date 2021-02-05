You are here

UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’

Refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, Dec. 1, 2020. (AP Photo)
  • The new UN humanitarian report released late Thursday includes a map showing most of the Tigray region marked as ‘inaccessible’ for humanitarian workers
  • Health care in the region is ‘alarmingly limited,’ with just three of Tigray’s 11 hospitals functioning and nearly 80% of health centers not functional or accessible
NAIROBI, Kenya: Life for civilians in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has become “extremely alarming” as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations says in a new report.
The conflict that has shaken one of Africa’s most powerful and populous countries — a key US security ally in the Horn of Africa — has killed thousands of people and is now in its fourth month. But little is known about the situation for most of Tigray’s 6 million people, as journalists are blocked from entering, communications are patchy and many aid workers struggle to obtain permission to enter.
One challenge is that Ethiopia may no longer control up to 40% of the Tigray region, the UN Security Council was told in a closed-door session this week. Ethiopia and allied fighters have been pursuing the now-fugitive Tigray regional government that once dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades. Now soldiers from Eritrea are deeply involved on the side of Ethiopia, even as Addis Ababa denies their presence.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the latest to pressure Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed directly, urging the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner in a phone call to allow “immediate, full and unhindered” aid access to Tigray before more people die.
Abiy’s brief statement on the call didn’t mention Tigray. Neither did his statements on calls this week with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as European countries also express concern over one of the world’s newest crisis zones. Neighboring Sudan and Somalia could be sucked in, experts have warned.
The new UN humanitarian report released late Thursday includes a map showing most of the Tigray region marked as “inaccessible” for humanitarian workers. It says the security situation remains “volatile and unpredictable” more than two months after Abiy’s government declared victory.
The aid response remains “drastically inadequate” with little access to the vast rural population off the main roads, the report says, even as Ethiopia’s government has said well over 1 million people in Tigray have been reached with assistance. Some aid workers have reported having to negotiate access with a range of armed actors, even Eritrean ones.
Civilians have suffered. “Reports from aid workers on the ground indicate a rising in acute malnutrition across the region,” the new report says. “Only 1 percent of the nearly 920 nutrition treatment facilities in Tigray are reachable.”
Starvation has become a major concern. “Many households are expected to have already depleted their food stocks, or are expected to deplete their food stocks in the next two months,” according to a new report posted Thursday by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, which is funded and managed by the US
The report said more parts of central and eastern Tigray likely will enter Emergency Phase 4, a step below famine, in the coming weeks.
Health care in the region is “alarmingly limited,” with just three of Tigray’s 11 hospitals functioning and nearly 80% of health centers not functional or accessible, the UN report says. Aid workers have said many health centers have been looted, hit by artillery fire or destroyed.
Large parts of two camps that once hosted thousands of refugees from nearby Eritrea have been systematically destroyed, according to analysis of satellite images by the UK-based DX Open Network nonprofit. Now some 5,000 of the refugees who have made their way to the community of Shire “are living in dire conditions, many sleeping in an open field on the outskirts of the town, with no water and no food,” the UN report says.
Visiting UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi this week urged Ethiopia to allow access for independent investigators to probe alleged widespread human rights abuses, calling the overall situation in Tigray “extremely grave.”

British foreign minister says compromise needed for Cyprus talks restart

British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab (L), listens to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during a joint press conference after their meeting in the capital Nicosia, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab (L), listens to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during a joint press conference after their meeting in the capital Nicosia, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
British Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dominic Raab (L), listens to his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides during a joint press conference after their meeting in the capital Nicosia, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
  • Dominic Raab said Britain is ready to lend its support in helping to “break the logjam” that has blocked a peace deal for nearly a half-century
NICOSIA: Britain’s foreign minister said Thursday that flexibility and compromise are key to making the most of a new UN bid to restart talks on resolving Cyprus’ decades-old ethnic division.
Dominic Raab said Britain is ready to lend its support in helping to “break the logjam” that has blocked a peace deal for nearly a half-century, fueled tensions over offshore energy reserves and encumbered Turkey’s relationship with the European Union.
“I think a failure to reach a settlement after so many efforts would benefit no-one,” Raab said after talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.
“So again I urge all sides to come to the talks with a willingness to demonstrate flexibility and compromise and I was very heartened from our conversations about the scope for that and a positive outcome,” Raab said.
Britain is Cyprus’ former colonial ruler, and still maintains military bases on the island that’s strategically placed between Europe and the Middle East.
Raab’s remarks come two days after Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said any Cyprus peace deal in line with the long-established, UN-backed formula of federation is off the table after decades of fruitless talks, and any accord should be negotiated between two equal sovereign states.
Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said after meeting Raab separately in the northern half of divided Nicosia that he’s open to negotiations, but that a fair peace deal means an arrangement between “two equal sovereign states” that are both internationally recognized.
That approach could complicate a meeting that UN Chief Antonio Guterres is expected to call next month to bring together rival Greek and Turkish Cypriots as well as Cyprus’ ‘guarantors’ — Greece, Turkey and Britain — to gauge the chances of resuming talks.
Greek Cypriots strongly reject any deal that would legitimize the east Mediterranean island nation’s ethnic partition that came about in 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aimed at union with Greece.
Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third where it keeps more than 35,000 troops. Although Cyprus is an EU member, only the Greek Cypriot southern part where the internationally recognized government is seated enjoys full membership benefits.
Key impediments to peace include a Greek Cypriot rejection of a call by the minority Turkish Cypriots to be granted veto powers as well of a Turkey’s demand for a permanent troop presence and the continuation of military intervention rights.
Christodoulides said any peace deal must be in line with UN resolutions and EU law to render a reunified Cyprus a viable EU member state that’s not “not tied back by anachronistic systems and structures that have no place in the 21st century.”

