  Arab-American celebs help raise money for US children's hospital

Arab-American celebs help raise money for US children’s hospital

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children's catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Arab-American celebs help raise money for US children’s hospital

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. (Wikimedia/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital)
  • The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude
Updated 10 min 52 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

ATLANTA: Several Arab-American celebrities joined forces to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday.

The late Lebanese-American entertainer and comedian Danny Thomas founded St. Jude to help treat and research children’s catastrophic diseases, including cancer. Thomas’ vision for St. Jude was that it would treat sick children regardless of ethnicity, background or ability to pay. In addition to providing free treatment, the hospital also provides transportation, food, and accommodation to its young patients and their families.

Thomas, the star of a long-running sitcom, used his public profile to enlist support from numerous individuals throughout the Fifties and Sixties, but focused particularly on the Arab-American community, around 100 of whom established a community organization in 1957 to support the hospital and Thomas’ mission. That organization later became the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities (ALSAC), which has been responsible for all the hospital’s fundraising efforts, running benefits and solicitation drives among Americans of all ethnic, religious and racial backgrounds.

The hospital opened on Feb. 4, 1962, so Thursday was its annual Founders Day event, which this year took place virtually under the title “Yalla, Together for St. Jude.”

News anchor and journalist Tamsen Fadal hosted the Zoom-based event and introduced performances by a number of Arab-American musicians including Raneem Imam, Amine Hachem, Matt Mardini and Cyril Nehme, all of whom called on viewers to donate to St. Jude.

One of St. Jude’s original backers was the late Jim Maloof, a three-term mayor of the city of Peoria. His son Nick Maloof Sr. spoke at Thursday’s event, as did Danny Thomas’ daughter Marlo, an actress best-known for her role in the Sixties sitcom “That Girl.” She expressed her pride in the work the hospital has done to treat children from all over the world at no cost to their families, and recalled her father’s pride in his roots, saying he would often repeat the Arabic saying: “He who denies his heritage has no heritage.”

One of St. Jude’s many beneficiaries also spoke at the event —  a Syrian refugee named Hussam, whose son Farouk was diagnosed with eye cancer but was unable to afford treatment in the Middle East. The hospital provided free treatment and Farouk recovered.

Global outreach

Building on its founder’s mission, St. Jude has partnered with medical facilities in 24 countries to date, including China, Brazil, Mexico, Lebanon and Jordan. In Lebanon, St. Jude established the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon at the American University of Beirut Medical Center in 2002.

Another long-standing regional partner is the King Hussein Cancer Center (KHCC) in Amman. St. Jude has recently begun a program for displaced and refugee children with cancer there.

Dr. Asem Mansour, CEO and director general of KHCC told Arab News: “Every year we send one of our doctors to do a fellowship at St. Jude to increase our expertise and knowledge base in pediatric cancer care.”

Topics: US Danny Thomas charity Arab Americans

UN: Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray now 'extremely alarming'

Updated 05 February 2021
AP

UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’

UN: Situation in Ethiopia’s Tigray now ‘extremely alarming’
  • The new UN humanitarian report released late Thursday includes a map showing most of the Tigray region marked as ‘inaccessible’ for humanitarian workers
  • Health care in the region is ‘alarmingly limited,’ with just three of Tigray’s 11 hospitals functioning and nearly 80% of health centers not functional or accessible
Updated 05 February 2021
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: Life for civilians in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region has become “extremely alarming” as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations says in a new report.
The conflict that has shaken one of Africa’s most powerful and populous countries — a key US security ally in the Horn of Africa — has killed thousands of people and is now in its fourth month. But little is known about the situation for most of Tigray’s 6 million people, as journalists are blocked from entering, communications are patchy and many aid workers struggle to obtain permission to enter.
One challenge is that Ethiopia may no longer control up to 40% of the Tigray region, the UN Security Council was told in a closed-door session this week. Ethiopia and allied fighters have been pursuing the now-fugitive Tigray regional government that once dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades. Now soldiers from Eritrea are deeply involved on the side of Ethiopia, even as Addis Ababa denies their presence.
On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was the latest to pressure Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed directly, urging the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner in a phone call to allow “immediate, full and unhindered” aid access to Tigray before more people die.
Abiy’s brief statement on the call didn’t mention Tigray. Neither did his statements on calls this week with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel as European countries also express concern over one of the world’s newest crisis zones. Neighboring Sudan and Somalia could be sucked in, experts have warned.
The new UN humanitarian report released late Thursday includes a map showing most of the Tigray region marked as “inaccessible” for humanitarian workers. It says the security situation remains “volatile and unpredictable” more than two months after Abiy’s government declared victory.
The aid response remains “drastically inadequate” with little access to the vast rural population off the main roads, the report says, even as Ethiopia’s government has said well over 1 million people in Tigray have been reached with assistance. Some aid workers have reported having to negotiate access with a range of armed actors, even Eritrean ones.
Civilians have suffered. “Reports from aid workers on the ground indicate a rising in acute malnutrition across the region,” the new report says. “Only 1 percent of the nearly 920 nutrition treatment facilities in Tigray are reachable.”
Starvation has become a major concern. “Many households are expected to have already depleted their food stocks, or are expected to deplete their food stocks in the next two months,” according to a new report posted Thursday by the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, which is funded and managed by the US
The report said more parts of central and eastern Tigray likely will enter Emergency Phase 4, a step below famine, in the coming weeks.
Health care in the region is “alarmingly limited,” with just three of Tigray’s 11 hospitals functioning and nearly 80% of health centers not functional or accessible, the UN report says. Aid workers have said many health centers have been looted, hit by artillery fire or destroyed.
Large parts of two camps that once hosted thousands of refugees from nearby Eritrea have been systematically destroyed, according to analysis of satellite images by the UK-based DX Open Network nonprofit. Now some 5,000 of the refugees who have made their way to the community of Shire “are living in dire conditions, many sleeping in an open field on the outskirts of the town, with no water and no food,” the UN report says.
Visiting UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi this week urged Ethiopia to allow access for independent investigators to probe alleged widespread human rights abuses, calling the overall situation in Tigray “extremely grave.”

Topics: Ethiopia United Nations Tigray

