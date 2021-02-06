You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup
1 / 2
Police were out in force with riot shields as protesters gathered during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on Feb. 6, 2021. (AFP)
Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup
2 / 2
Protesters went out onto the streets of Yangon demanding an end to the Myanmar coup and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2yx8t

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup

Myanmar generals shut down Internet as thousands protest coup
  • The internet blackout began around 10 a.m. local time (0330GMT)
  • Myanmar civil society organizations appealed to Internet providers and mobile networks to challenge the junta’s orders blocking Internet access
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Myanmar’s junta shut down the Internet in the country on Saturday as thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week’s coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
In the first such demonstration since the generals seized power on Monday, activists chanted, “Military dictator, fail, fail; Democracy, win, win” and held banners reading “Against military dictatorship.” Bystanders offered them food and water.
Many in the crowd wore red, the color of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) which won Nov. 8 elections in a landslide, a result the generals have refused to recognize claiming fraud.
As the protest swelled and activists issued calls on social media for people to join the march, the country’s Internet crashed.
Monitoring group NetBlocks Internet Observatory reported a “national-scale Internet blackout,” saying on Twitter that connectivity had fallen to 54% of ordinary levels. Witnesses reported a shutdown of mobile data services and wifi.
The junta did not respond to requests for comment. It has tried to silence dissent by temporarily blocking Facebook and extended a social media crackdown to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday.
Norwegian mobile phone company Telenor Asa said authorities had ordered Internet providers to deny access to Twitter and Instagram “until further notice.”
Many had sidestepped the ban on sites such as Facebook by using virtual private networks to conceal their locations, but the more general disruption to mobile data services would severely limit access to independent news and information.
“Internet already down but we will not stop raising our voice,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle Maw Htun Aung. “Let’s fight peacefully for democracy and freedom. Let’s fight until the last minute for our future.”
Myanmar civil society organizations appealed to Internet providers and mobile networks to challenge the junta’s orders blocking Internet access.
“By complying with their directives, your companies are essentially legitimising the military’s authority, despite international condemnation of this very body,” a coalition of groups said in a statement.
Telenor said before the Internet shutdown it was legally obliged to follow the order to block some social media, but “highlighted the directive’s contradiction with international human rights law.”
Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said shutting down the Internet amid a coup and the COVID-19 pandemic was a “heinous and reckless decision.”
Army chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power alleging fraud although the electoral commission says it has found no evidence of widespread irregularities in the November vote.
The junta announced a one-year state of emergency and has promised to hand over power after new elections, without giving a timeframe.

International pressure
The takeover drew international condemnation, with a United Nations Security Council call for the release of all detainees and targeted sanctions under consideration by Washington.
Suu Kyi, 75, has not been seen in public since the coup. She spent some 15 years under house arrest during a struggle against previous juntas before the troubled democratic transition began in 2011.
The lawyer for Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their homes and that he was unable to meet them because they were still being questioned. Suu Kyi faces charges of importing six walkie-talkies illegally while Win Myint is accused of flouting coronavirus restrictions.
Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to Suu Kyi, said in message to Reuters on Saturday he was being detained.
Saturday’s protest is the first sign of street unrest in a country with a history of bloody military crackdowns on protesters. There were also anti-coup protests in Melbourne, Australia, and the Taiwanese capital Taipei on Saturday.
A civil disobedience movement has been building in Myanmar all week, with doctors and teachers among those refusing to work, and every night people bang pots and pans in a show of anger.
In addition to about 150 arrests in the wake of the coup reported by human rights groups, local media said around 30 people have been detained over the noise protests.
The United States is considering targeted sanctions on individuals and on entities controlled by Myanmar’s military.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in a phone call on Friday to condemn the coup, the State Department said.
China, which has close links to Myanmar’s military, joined the consensus on the Security Council statement but has not condemned the army takeover and has said countries should act in the interests of the stability of its neighbor Myanmar.
UN Myanmar envoy Christine Schraner Burgener condemned the coup in a call with Myanmar’s deputy military chief Soe Win, and called for the immediate release of all those detained, a UN spokesman said.
The generals have few overseas interests that would be vulnerable to international sanctions, but the military’s extensive business investments could suffer if foreign partners leave — as Japanese drinks company Kirin Holdings said it would on Friday.
US based pressure group Human Rights Watch called for the lifting of the Internet restrictions, the release of detainees and an end to threats against journalists.
“A news and information blackout by the coup leaders can’t hide their politically motivated arrests and other abuses,” said Asia director Brad Adams.
 

Topics: Myanmar

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
World
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
Myanmar military government blocks Facebook as resistance to coup grows
Media
Myanmar military government blocks Facebook as resistance to coup grows

As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment

As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment
Updated 06 February 2021
AP

As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment

As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment
  • It’s an extraordinary moment that places Plaskett in the center of just the fourth impeachment trial of an American president
Updated 06 February 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Stacey Plaskett couldn’t cast a vote last month when the House impeached former President Donald Trump. But she can help prosecute him.
The non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands is among the impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case that Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol. It’s an extraordinary moment that places Plaskett in the center of just the fourth impeachment trial of an American president.
But there will also be a familiar dynamic when Plaskett walks into the Senate chamber, one that she’s experienced from elementary school through her legal career: being one of the only Black women in the room. Now that Kamala Harris has left the Senate to become vice president, there are only two Black senators left, both male. The chamber remains overwhelmingly white despite growing diversity in the House.
Like most of the impeachment managers, Plaskett brings considerable legal experience to the case, including a stint in the Bronx District Attorney’s office and as a senior counsel at the Justice Department. She said being asked to join the team was an invigorating way to deal with the catastrophic events of Jan. 6, when she and her staff barricaded themselves in her office as the rioters descended on the Capitol.
“My method of handling things like this is to work,” Plaskett said, adding that receiving the unexpected call from Pelosi “really gave me a charge and something to do.”
As an impeachment manager, it falls to Plaskett and the other Democrats to break through partisan divisions and persuade skeptical Republicans in the Senate — 45 of whom have already voted for an effort to dismiss the case — that they should take the unprecedented step of convicting Trump and barring him from office.
To do so, they’ll have to retell the harrowing events of Jan. 6, when hundreds of people, some bearing racist and anti-Semitic symbols on their clothing, terrorized the Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding. They intend to link it all to Trump, the man they say is “singularly responsible” for the riot by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” against the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Trump’s rhetoric, Plaskett said, was “an attempt to destroy what I believe America is.”
As a woman of color, Plaskett says she’ll be speaking at the trial for individuals who were “particularly traumatized by what happened on January 6th. You know, as an African-American, as a woman seeing individuals storming our most sacred place of democracy, wearing anti-Semitic, racist, neo-Nazi, white supremacy logos on their bodies and wreaking the most vile and hateful things.”
The trial also gives Plaskett a chance to work alongside Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead impeachment manager who was one of her law school professors at American University’s Washington College of Law. She called him an “incredible man” and said his ability to “be inclusive, and to tease out and to encourage people to share” has brought her back to those days.
In turn, Raskin said Plaskett was “truly dazzling” as a law school student.
“Other students used to take notes when she spoke and that was amazing to me,” Raskin says. “She struck me quickly in class as a potentially brilliant prosecutor and I encouraged her to take that path. I could not be prouder of her career, and adore her even though she has more seniority than me and teases me about that constantly.”
Plaskett was born in the Bronx to parents who moved to the United States from the Virgin Islands. At 13, she started at an exclusive Connecticut boarding school were she says she “continually had to raise my hand and try and speak to non-minority people about actions and events to let them see through a lens that what has happened is, in fact, racist or demonstrates their privilege.”
Pelosi’s impeachment team is diverse — including Colorado Rep. Joe Neguse, who is also Black — but Plaskett will be the first manager of a presidential impeachment from a US territory.
Plaskett says people in the Virgin Islands — once home to a young Alexander Hamilton — may live in a small place, but don’t think of themselves as small people. “We’re big shots in everything we do,” she said.
“Virgin Islanders are always looking for space to be a part of this America and try to make it better, even without a vote,” she said.
“I’m going to make sure that their voice and the voice of people from territories representing four million Americans — Puerto Rico and other places — are actually heard.”

Topics: Donald Trump impeachment

Related

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
World
Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team
World
Trump names 2 lawyers to impeachment defense team

Latest updates

Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority
Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority
STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb
STC signs debt settlement deal with Etihad Atheeb
Alaïa announces new creative director years after death of Tunisian couturier
Portrait of Pieter Mulier. Supplied
Morocco sharpshooter Rahimi to face star Mali goalkeeper Diarra
Morocco sharpshooter Rahimi to face star Mali goalkeeper Diarra
Saudi venture capital funds to tap into FinTech, e-commerce, health segments in 2021
Saudi venture capital funds to tap into FinTech, e-commerce, health segments in 2021

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.