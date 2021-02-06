You are here

Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority

Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority
This handout picture taken and released by the United Nations (UN) shows delegates attending a vote for the new interim government during a meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Chavannes de Bogis, near Geneva on February 5, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority

Arab countries welcome new Libyan executive authority
  • UN sponsored talks produced a new interim government for Libya on Friday aimed at resolving a decade of chaos
  • Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf said the decision was an important step to reach a permanent solution in Libya
Updated 06 February 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab countries have welcomed the agreement of a new interim executive authority in Libya that was announced by the United Nations Mission to the country in Geneva after years of chaos in the North African state.
UN sponsored talks produced a new interim government for Libya on Friday aimed at resolving a decade of chaos, division and violence by holding national elections later this year.
Libya has been engulfed in chaos since a NATO-backed intervention ended Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule in 2011 and has been split since 2014 between warring administrations backed by foreign powers in the west and east.
Mohammed Al-Menfi, a former diplomat from Benghazi, will head a three-man presidency council, while Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, from the western city of Misrata, will head the government as prime minister.
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf said the decision was an important step to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution that achieved security, stability and development in Libya, state news agency SPA reported.
Egypt, meanwhile, said it was looking forward to working with the Libyan interim authority until transferring the power to an elected government, local daily Egypt Today reported.
The country also called on international and regional parties to support the decision that will help settle the crisis in Libya, restore stability and end foreign intervention, said Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Ahmed Hafez.
The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said the country hoped that the agreement would support stability throughout Libya in order to preserve its national sovereignty and achieve the aspirations of its people, state news agency WAM reported.
In Bahrain, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it supported Libya in preserving its sovereignty, security and stability and called on its people to follow the peace approach, state news agency BNA reported.
The Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs supported the decision, saying it hoped the agreement would meet the Libyan people’s aspirations for security and stability, state news agency KUNA reported.
Meanwhile, Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Spokesperson Ambassador Defaillah Al-Fayez wished the new authority success during the transitional phase until holding the upcoming elections at the end of 2021, state news agency Petra reported.
The new interim leadership will guide the North African country toward national elections on Dec. 24 but members of the interim authority are not eligible to stand as candidates in the elections.
The latest UN process to end a decade of violence in Libya emerged from a Berlin conference last year which involved a ceasefire.
But not all terms of the ceasefire have been met - a sign – many fear -  of continued mistrust on both sides and internal fractures within both camps.

Topics: libya crisis EU-Libya cooperation

German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers

German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers
Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers

German firm to clear Beirut port of dangerous containers
  • Lebanon’s worst peace-time disaster sparked concerns over remaining shipments of hazardous chemicals still stored at the blast site
  • At least 25 people have been arrested, including the port chief and the head of the customs authority, but no politician has been held to account
Updated 06 February 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: A German firm has treated 52 containers of hazardous material at Beirut port and will ship them out of Lebanon, the German ambassador said Saturday, months after a monster port blast.
Andreas Kindl said on Twitter that the heavy lift transport company Combi Lift “has treated 52 containers of hazardous and dangerous chemical material that had been accumulated over decades and were a threat to the people in Beirut.”
“They stand ready to be shipped to” Germany, he added.
The August 4 explosion of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate fertilizer that had been left to languish haphazardly at the Beirut port for years killed more than 200 people, wounded at least 6,500 others and ravaged swaths of the capital.
Lebanon’s worst peace-time disaster sparked concerns over remaining shipments of hazardous chemicals still stored at the blast site.
In November, Lebanon signed a contract with Combi Lift, which was already working at the port, to clear containers carrying hazardous chemicals.
The containers, which include corrosive acids, had been stored in an open-air cargo zone for over a decade under the supervision of Lebanon’s customs authority, officials said at the time.
If they catch fire “Beirut will be wiped out,” interim port chief Bassem Al-Kaisi said in November.
Kindl on Saturday published pictures on Twitter showing fraying containers at the port and what appears to be chemicals leaking from some of them.
Lebanese authorities have said Combi Lift will ship the chemicals in special containers as part of a $3.6 million deal, with the port authority reportedly to pay $2 million of that.
Lebanon’s army and port authority have said they do not have the expertise to handle such a process.
Lebanon has launched an investigation into the August blast amid public anger against a political class widely blamed for the tragedy.
At least 25 people have been arrested, including the port chief and the head of the customs authority, but no politician has been held to account.

Topics: lebanon explosion

