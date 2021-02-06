You are here

India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
Police personnel verify their names with medical staff before receiving Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the public health centre in Hyderabad on February 6, 2021. (AFP)
India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
A medical staff inoculates a police personnel with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the public health centre in Hyderabad on February 6, 2021. (AFP)
India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
Police officers wait at an observation room after receiving COVID-19 vaccines at a government Hospital in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP)
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination

India asks states to speed up COVID-19 vaccination
  • India started what it says in the world’s biggest vaccination program on Jan. 16
  • Twelve states and union territories have vaccinated 60% of their health care workers so far but many need to improve their performance
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s government urged states and union territories on Saturday to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations after a review found “substantial” room for speeding up the program.
India started what it says in the world’s biggest vaccination program on Jan. 16, aiming to reach 300 million people by July-August.
Twelve states and union territories have vaccinated 60% of their health care workers so far but many need to improve their performance, the government said after a review by the federal health secretary.
It said in a statement there remains “substantial scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per vaccination session.”
India vaccinated about 3 million health care workers in the first two weeks of the campaign — an average of just over 200,000 a day — but will have to accelerate to meet its summer coverage target.
The government asked states to schedule all health care workers for vaccination at least once by Feb. 20 and all frontline workers by March 6.
India, the world’s most populous country after China, is relying on the CoWIN app to link beneficiaries with vaccines despite initial glitches in the software which slowed the vaccination program.
India has officially reported more than 10.8 million infections, the world’s highest after the United States, though its daily cases have come down sharply since a mid-September peak of nearly 100,000. The death toll is almost 155,000.

Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 42 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Oxford vaccine effective against UK variant: Study

New research found that the vaccine combats the “Kent variant” of coronavirus (COVID-19) that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Medical chief hails ‘very reassuring’ result
  • Oxford vaccine likely less effective against South African strain
Updated 42 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading variant of coronavirus that originated in the UK, but is likely less effective against the South African strain, its manufacturers have said.

New research found that the jab combats the “Kent variant” that led to a surge of new virus cases late last year.

Data also reveals further signs that the vaccine can work to reduce transmission. Dr. June Raine, CEO of the UK medical regulator, said the results are “very reassuring.”

Meanwhile, a new report from the regulator found that the benefits of coronavirus vaccination far outweigh the minor risks involved.

The report said the “overwhelming majority” of possible side effects are only mild, such as arm pain from needles, minor headaches, chills or fever.

The reporting rate for side effects is about three per 1,000 doses — a similar level to common annual flu jabs.

But because some vaccine recipients fail to report side effects, regulators believe that about one in 10 people should expect mild side effects.

Another study from Oxford, awaiting peer review, found that people who had received a vaccine and were later infected showed lower amounts of virus matter in the body.

Prof. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator in the Oxford vaccine trial, said this led to a “reasonable assumption that vaccines could translate into a substantial reduction in transmission.”

The vaccine works just as well against the UK strain as against initial versions of the virus, meaning that other immune system elements might play an important role in protecting against the disease.

But Mene Pangalos, head of research and development for AstraZeneca, said it is likely that the vaccine will be less effective in preventing mild and moderate symptoms from the South African variant.

