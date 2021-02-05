Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

You are here

Pfizer had sought authorization for its vaccine in India late last year, but the government in January approved two much cheaper shots. (AP)
NEW DELHI: Pfizer has withdrawn an application for emergency-use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India that it has developed with Germany’s BioNTech, the company said on Friday.
The US company, which was the first drugmaker to apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in India, had a meeting with the country’s drugs regulator on Wednesday and the decision was made after that, the company said.
“Based on the deliberations at the meeting and our understanding of additional information that the regulator may need, the company has decided to withdraw its application at this time,” it said in a statement to Reuters.
“Pfizer will continue to engage with the authority and re-submit its approval request with additional information as it becomes available in the near future.”
Pfizer had sought authorization for its vaccine in India late last year, but the government in January approved two much cheaper shots — one from Oxford University/AstraZeneca and another developed at home by Bharat Biotech with the Indian Council of Medical Research. Both companies had applied for approval of their vaccines after Pfizer.
India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization had declined to accept Pfizer’s request for approval without a small local trial on the vaccine’s safety and immunogenicity for Indians, Reuters has reported.
Indian health officials say they generally ask for so-called bridging trials to determine if a vaccine is safe and generates an immune response in its citizens whose genetic makeup can be different from people in Western nations. There are, however, provisions under India’s New Drugs and Clinical Trial Rules, 2019, to waive such trials in certain conditions.
Pfizer earlier told Reuters its application was supported by data from a global study that showed an overall efficacy rate of 95 percent with no vaccine-related, serious safety concerns.

JAKARTA: The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia on Friday said they were seeking a special meeting of foreign ministers of Southeast Asian nations to discuss the situation in Myanmar, where an elected government was overthrown in a coup earlier this week.

Throwing a wedge in Myanmar’s long and troubled transition to democracy, the military took power on Monday, citing alleged irregularities in a November election won in a landslide by the party of Aung San Suu Kyi.

After a meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the two countries’ foreign ministers had been asked to talk to Brunei, the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to try to set up the special meeting on Myanmar.

Muhyiddin referred to the coup as being “one step backward in the process of democracy in that country.”

Such meetings are rare and arranging one could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN’s policy of non-interference in its members’ domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover.

In a statement issued earlier this week ASEAN, of which Myanmar is a member, said it had been watching developments in the country closely.

The leaders of Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s top producers of palm oil, also reiterated their commitment to eradicating “discrimination” against palm oil.

Jokowi, as the Indonesian president is known, said in his address that it was “optimal” for the two countries to work together to fight against palm oil discrimination, while Muhyiddin said the anti-palm oil campaign in Europe did misrepresent the industry.

Reuters reported last month that Indonesia and Malaysia are looking to hire an advocacy firm to counter criticism against the edible oil.

Jokowi and Muhyiddin also said they will discuss further an agreement to allow official and business travel between their countries amid the coronavirus pandemic, and said the issue of Rohingya Muslims had been discussed.

