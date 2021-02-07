You are here

Dias makes case for Man City defense as Liverpool struggle

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Steven Alzate scores a goal against Liverpool during their match at Anfield, Liverpool. The Reds will play Manchester City on Sunday. (Reuters)
Brighton & Hove Albion's Steven Alzate scores a goal against Liverpool during their match at Anfield, Liverpool. The Reds will play Manchester City on Sunday. (Reuters)
AFP

  After a humbling 5-2 home defeat by Leicester in their second game of the season, City splashed out £62 million ($85 million) on Ruben Dias from Benfica
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City’s dominant position at the top of the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s trip to champions Liverpool has been built on the solid foundations of an impenetrable defense.

Pep Guardiola’s men have conceded just two goals in their past 13 league games, winning nine in a row to open up a seven-point lead over fourth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Liverpool took City’s crown as champions last season, romping to a first league title in 30 years.

But the contrasting fortunes at center-back for both clubs this season have helped City reassert their position as the team to beat in English football.

After a humbling 5-2 home defeat by Leicester in their second game of the season, City splashed out £62 million ($85 million) on Ruben Dias from Benfica.

In 27 games, the Portuguese international has been on the losing side just once and has kept 18 clean sheets, forming a formidable partnership with a revitalized John Stones.

So strong has that pairing been that Aymeric Laporte — the bedrock of the City defense that denied Liverpool the title by a point in the 2018/19 season — has largely been left in reserve along with another £40 million summer center-back signing, Nathan Ake.

“We knew the quality he had on the pitch, we knew a little bit his personality, but we have been impressed at the consistency to be ready mentally and physically to play every three days,” said Guardiola on Dias’s impact.

Despite injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero, City’s attacking play has begun to click into gear in recent weeks.

But their revival from mid-table obscurity after they last lost in the Premier League to Tottenham in November began with a series of clean sheets to win low-scoring games against Fulham, Southampton, Newcastle and Brighton.

“This season we don’t make the mistakes that we did (in the past) to give opponents easy goals,” added Guardiola.

“Many things help to be champions. When one or two things drop a little it is difficult to get it.”

In contrast to the wealth of center-back options available to Guardiola, Liverpool have been hit hard by long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Even when new recruits were badly needed, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic left Liverpool hunting for bargains in the final hours of the January transfer window, bringing in Ozan Kabak on loan from Schalke and signing Ben Davies from Preston.

The impact made by Dias has been compared with Van Dijk’s signing in January 2018, which transformed Liverpool’s fortunes under Klopp.

The kamikaze scorelines of the German’s early days in charge disappeared with the towering Dutchman marshalling the Reds’ defense, leading Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2018/19 before the long-awaited league title.

Since Van Dijk suffered cruciate ligament damage in October, Klopp’s men have only conceded 12 goals in 17 league games.

But the impact has been felt throughout the team as midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have been forced to deputize at center-back.

Unbalanced by their injury crisis, it is Liverpool’s attack that has suffered in a run of two wins in eight games, which has allowed City to leave them behind.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city

AFP

England tribute to phenomenal Root after double ton

England tribute to phenomenal Root after double ton
  The captain, who resumed on his overnight 128, hit a big six to become the first player to go past 200 in his 100th Test
AFP

CHENNAI, India:  Joe Root’s landmark double century for England against India in the opening Test made his teammates look “rubbish,” Ben Stokes said in a tribute to his captain on Saturday.

The captain, who resumed on his overnight 128, hit a big six to become the first player to go past 200 in his 100th Test. He made 218 before departing in the final session in Chennai.

England rode on Root’s masterclass to reach 555 for eight at close on day two. Dom Bess, on 28, and Jack Leach on six, were at the crease.

Root’s remarkable feat — his fifth Test double ton — came after a quickfire 82 from the returning Stokes. The pair put on 124 for the fourth wicket.

“He makes us all feel pretty rubbish. How easy he makes batting look. I was quite surprised he ran down the wicket and hacked a six to bring up a double,” Stokes told reporters.

“He is in phenomenal form. He dominates spin, incredible to watch. I don’t think we have had an England batsman ever to play spin in the way that he does.

“He has got an answer and option for everything that’s thrown at him. It’s a delight to watch him at the moment.”

England rode on Joe Root's masterclass to reach 555 for eight at close on day two. Dom Bess, on 28, and Jack Leach on six, were at the crease.

Root, who expertly kept India’s spinners at bay in his 377 ball marathon, extended his golden run that followed match-winning scores of 228 and 186 against Sri Lanka in Tests last month.

Left-hander Stokes, who along with Jofra Archer and Rory Burns returned to the squad for the four-Test series after missing the Sri Lanka tour, hit his 23rd Test half-century — with 10 fours and three sixes — before falling to Shahbaz Nadeem’s left-arm spin.

“Nice to come back in with a bit of time off and spending some time in the middle,” Stokes said of his attacking cameo.

“Batting first after putting ourselves in and being 500 or whatever, we are with two wickets remaining on to day three is a very strong position.”

Stokes, a right-arm paceman, said the team has no thoughts of declaring their innings and would like to bat for another hour Sunday morning.

But he cautioned that a big first innings total does not guarantee a win on Indian pitches.

“It’s tough to take 20 wickets anywhere but out here 20 can be hard to come by. We know we have a big challenge ahead.”

Topics: Cricket Joe Root Chennai

