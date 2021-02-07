You are here

Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition

Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
The ministry is working to create this environment by applying several tools in cooperation and coordination with various government agencies. (File/AFP)
Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition

Saudi Ministry of Industry affirms protection of local industries from unfair competition
  • The ministry indicated that it works through committees and teams and in coordination with the concerned government agencies
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources is working to protect local industries from unfair competition, by enacting policies that contribute to empowering them and increasing their competitiveness, SPA reported.

The ministry stated that this is being done in a manner that does not contradict the Kingdom's obligations arising from its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), Gulf and international agreements, in order to create a fair competitive environment and attractive to industrial investments.

The ministry is working to create this environment by applying several tools in cooperation and coordination with various government agencies.

The unfair competition exists in several aspects, including flooding local markets with goods at lower prices than the country of origin, unjustified increase in imports, support provided by the exporting countries’ governments, non-conformity of specifications and standards, in addition to the violation of the standards of origin, as well as the provisions of the competition system and some local regulations.

The ministry indicated that it works through committees and teams and in coordination with the concerned government agencies, such as the General Authority for Foreign Trade; the Saudi for Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization; the Customs Authority; the Food and Drug Authority; and other government agencies related to activating the appropriate protection tools that fall within the powers and responsibilities of each party.

The tools to protect against unfair competition are represented in the application of technical regulations and standard specifications for a number of affected industries, raising the customs tariff for a number of goods to the customs ceilings that are bound by WTO, and the application of the principle of reciprocity on the Kingdom's imports from countries that impose measures or precautionary measures against Saudi exports, in addition to the application of import licenses.

The ministry also emphasized that it is in the process of implementing other protection tools, in coordination with the concerned government entities, to protect the national industry from harmful practices, and to activate the available tools that would contribute to encouraging national industries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row
Brand value of world's top banks drops for 2nd year in row

Brand value of world’s top banks drops for 2nd year in row
  • The top-ranked banking brand in Saudi Arabia was Al-Rajhi Bank at 81st
  • The top UAE banking brand was Emirates NBD at 74th
Tough economic conditions have seen the brand value of the world’s banks decrease for the second year in a row, according to the latest report by consultancy firm Brand Finance.

The annual report found that nearly two-thirds of the world’s 500 most valuable banking brands have recorded brand value losses in the last 12 months.

The Brand Finance Banking 500 recorded an increase of 10 percent in the total value of all the brands analyzed in 2018.

The following year the value rose another 15 percent, but in the 2020 report it was down 2 percent.

In this year’s report, covering the period during the coronavirus pandemic, the total value was down 4 percent to $1.27 trillion.

“Banking institutions were the main culprit in the last financial crash; this time around they are a large part of helping people overcome the repercussions of COVID-19,” said Brand Finance CEO David Haigh.

“Brand Finance research shows that banks’ responses to the global pandemic have led to a year-on-year increase in overall reputation scores among customers, which no doubt could result in an uptick in brand values in the coming year.”

Chinese banks continued to dominate the rankings, accounting for one-third of total brand value and seven of the 10 top climbers by absolute brand value.

Despite a 10 percent drop in brand value to $72.8 billion, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China remains the world’s most valuable banking brand.

“This is undoubtedly an effect of China’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has allowed its economy to continue functioning relatively unscathed, allowing space for banks to grow further,” said Haigh.

Bank of America was the biggest in the US, valued at $32.8 billion, despite a 7 percent drop. The other top US banks on the list were Citi (down 3 percent to $32.2 billion), Wells Fargo (down 22 percent to $31.8 billion), Chase (down 8 percent to $28.8 billion) and JP Morgan (up 3 percent to $23.6 billion).

The top-ranked banking brand in Saudi Arabia was Al-Rajhi Bank at 81st, down 1.7 percent to $3.4 billion, followed by National Commercial Bank (110th), Riyad Bank (185th), Samba Financial Group (212nd) and Saudi British Bank (237th).

The top UAE banking brand was Emirates NBD at 74th, down 9.7 percent to $3.7 billion.

The fastest-growing banking brand was the Union Bank of India, up 163 percent to $1.2 billion.

Topics: Banks

