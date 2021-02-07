You are here

  • Home
  • Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’

Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’

Joe Biden said he won't lift sanctions against Iran as long as it is not adhering to its nuclear deal commitments. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqesa

Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’

Biden tells Iran ‘we will not lift sanctions’
Updated 07 February 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Joe Biden has said Iran must cut its uranium enrichment before any return to talks over the regime’s nuclear program.
The US president said he would not ease any of the tough sanctions imposed by Donald Trump after he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal, while Iran is not sticking to its commitments.
Iran has repeatedly breached the deal in recent months even amid suggestions that Biden would attempt to revive the agreement between Iran and world powers.
The deal reduced sanctions on Iran in return for curbing its nuclear development, which many fear is intended to build an atomic weapon.
Biden was asked in a CBS interview to be aired on Sunday whether he would halt sanctions in a bid to bring Iran back to negotiations.
“No,” the new president said, in a clear one-word response. He then nodded when asked if Iran would have to stop enriching uranium first.

Iran said last month that it was now enriching uranium to a purity of 20 percent - far above the 3.67percent level set by the deal. 
Biden’s administration has said it has to work urgently to stop Iran developing a nuclear weapon.

 

Topics: Joe Biden JCPOA Iran nuclear deal

Related

Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers
Middle-East
Blinken discusses Iran with UK, French, German ministers
Update Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot
World
Belgian court sentences Iranian diplomat to 20 years in jail for Paris bomb plot

Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria

Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria

Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
  • Ankara faces accusations of foreign meddling and violating Syrian territorial sovereignty
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Ankara has announced that it will open a health care vocational school and a medical faculty in the Cobanbey (Al-Ra’i) town of Syria near the Turkish border.

The surprise decision was published in Turkey’s Official Gazette on Friday night.

Cobanbey, in northern Syria in Aleppo, is a predominantly Turkmen town under Syrian opposition control. The medical school will be established under the auspices of Turkey’s Health Sciences University.

While some experts consider such moves a boost to the region’s damaged social infrastructure, others say Ankara may face accusations from Syria of foreign meddling violating its territorial sovereignty.

Since 2018, Turkey has been building hospital university faculties in Syria, including in Afrin, Al-Bab and Idlib, to encourage the return of Syrian refugees. The Turkish lira is also being used in Cobanbey district and Al-Bab.

A university campus was established in Al-Bab by Turkey’s Harran University to provide trilingual education in Turkish, Arabic and English.

Turkey’s Diyanet Foundation opened a primary school for 1,100 students in Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib in November 2020.  

The Turkish Health Ministry has completed three hospitals in Al-Bab, Marea and Cobanbey with a total bed capacity of 475.

With such “footprints” in Syrian territories, Ankara hopes to persuade millions of  refugees in Turkey to return, but has had no big success so far.

According to Oxford University Middle East analyst, Samuel Ramani, Turkey’s infrastructure and humanitarian aid projects should win support from Syrians in rebel-held areas because humanitarian aid through international organizations such as the UN is biased in favor of the Assad regime and Russia.

“But, the Syrian government will resist Turkey’s humanitarian intervention and claim it’s a violation of sovereignty, and Turkey will face frictions from Russia and Iran on this issue,” he told Arab News.

Ramani thinks that even if Turkey is undermining the sovereignty of a UN-recognized government in Syria, there is little that the international community or legal institutions can do.

“Moreover, Turkey could perhaps invoke a variant of Responsibility to Protect to justify its actions, as it is protecting the human security and health of Syrian civilians at a time when the Syrian government of Assad is not living up to its sovereign responsibilities to protect civilians,” he said.

However, the Syrian official news agency SANA reported on Sunday that “Syria categorically rejects the Turkish regime’s decision to open a faculty and institute as this is considered a dangerous act and a flagrant violation of the international law and the UN Charter.”

“This null decision constitutes a continuation of the Turkish regime’s practices in igniting and prolonging the crisis in Syria,” the SANA report said, based on an official source from the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry.

“Syria affirms that these attacks by the Turkish regime on its sovereignty, including the building of the so-called (separation wall) and adopting the policy of Turkification at the schools, in addition to dealing in the Turkish lira and opening an authority for the Turkish Post, have been pretexts behind which this regime hides to justify its terrorist practices,” the source said.

Jomana Qaddour, nonresident senior fellow at Atlantic Council, said that the Turkish government had been connecting north Syria to the Turkish state via electricity and water provision, security, and the provision of humanitarian aid more generally.

“While there is a dire need for accredited education projects in Syria, given the fact that so many students have been deprived of education programs for years, it is important that any education initiative incorporates local educators and the needs of the local population. Local ownership and input will be necessary for this to be a welcome endeavour by Syrians,” she told Arab News.

Topics: Turkey Syria

Related

Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Middle-East
Six months after Beirut blast, Syrian refugees battle for survival
Rights group slams Turkey’s ‘illegal’ transfer of Syria detainees
Middle-East
Rights group slams Turkey’s ‘illegal’ transfer of Syria detainees

Latest updates

15 artists and a 33-meter long mural add to Makkah’s multicultural beauty
15 artists and a 33-meter long mural add to Makkah’s multicultural beauty
Saudi women find their calling in ‘elegant, exciting’ fencing
Saudi women find their calling in ‘elegant, exciting’ fencing
UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe to be first in trio of Mars missions
UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe to be first in trio of Mars missions
Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
Turkey to open schools in war-torn Syria
Chinese ambassador says vaccine donation to Egypt ‘reflection of friendship’
Chinese ambassador says vaccine donation to Egypt ‘reflection of friendship’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.