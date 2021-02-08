You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi legal reforms ‘to speed access to justice’

Saudi legal reforms ‘to speed access to justice’

Saudi legal reforms ‘to speed access to justice’
Short Url

https://arab.news/57h3p

Updated 12 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Saudi legal reforms ‘to speed access to justice’

Saudi legal reforms ‘to speed access to justice’
  • Crown Prince says previous discrepancies in court rulings hurt many — especially women
  • Sweeping reforms will bring clarity and consistency to legal process
Updated 12 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is to implement sweeping reforms to the legal system to eliminate inconsistency, speed up verdicts and make the Kingdom’s judicial institutions more efficient.

At the heart of the reforms are four new draft laws — a Personal Status Law, a Civil Transactions Law, a Penal Code for Discretionary Sanctions, and a Law of Evidence.

The new laws would eliminate discrepancies and ensure consistency in court rulings, improve the reliability of oversight mechanisms, and clarify accountability, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

The crown prince said discrepancies in court rulings had led to a lack of clarity, which had hurt many people, mostly women. “The absence of applicable legislation has led to discrepancies in decisions and a lack of clarity in the principles governing facts and practices,” he said.

“That resulted in prolonged litigation not based on legal texts. In addition, the absence of a clear legal framework for private and business sectors has led to ambiguity with respect to obligations.

“This was painful for many individuals and families, especially women. It also permitted some people to evade their responsibilities. This will not take place again.”

A previous draft Code of Judicial Decisions was insufficient to meet society’s needs and expectations, the crown prince said. The new draft laws will be submitted to the Council of Ministers for review before being sent to the Shoura Council, and are expected to be finalized this year.

The crown prince said the Kingdom had taken major steps in recent years to develop its legislative environment.  The aim was to preserve rights, entrench the principles of justice and transparency, protect human rights and achieve sustainable development.

The new laws adopt international judicial practices and standards in a manner that does not contradict Sharia principles, the crown prince said.

Saudi Justice Minister Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, president of the Supreme Judicial Council, said the new penal code would enhance the application of justice in criminal cases.

It was based on strong legal principles and modern legal practice, he said, classifying crimes into different categories according to their nature, magnitude and consequences, and the penalties applicable in each case.

Saudi lawyer Dimah Al-Sharif told Arab News the reforms would “contribute to an unprecedented standardization of the system of rulings,” particularly in relation to family law. “We will bid farewell to the wide and indefinite scope of discretion that a judge enjoys,” she said.

At the moment, she said, there were often wide discrepancies in judicial rulings on different cases in which the facts and circumstances were essentially the same. The reforms, she said, “will play a huge role in empowering not only women, but the whole of society.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update US general says Washington will help Saudi Arabia defend against ‘common threat of Iran’
Middle-East
US general says Washington will help Saudi Arabia defend against ‘common threat of Iran’
Arab League foreign ministers held an emergency meeting in Cairo on Monday, Feb. 8 2021, to discuss the Middle East peace process and preserving Arab national unity. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia committed to a Palestinian state, Prince Faisal tells Arab League

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases

Saudi Arabia records 4 COVID-19 deaths, 356 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 298 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 164
Updated 08 February 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,406.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 356 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 370,634 people have now contracted the disease. 

Of the total number of cases, 2,415 remain active and 401 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 164, followed by the Eastern Province with 80, Makkah with 47, Al-Baha recorded 18 and Asir confirmed 10 cases.

The ministry also announced that 298 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 361,813.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 106 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 2.32 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

Related

Saudi authorities close 550 shops in coronavirus crackdown
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities close 550 shops in coronavirus crackdown
COVID-19 exit strategy within public’s hands, say Saudi Interior Ministry
Saudi Arabia
COVID-19 exit strategy within public’s hands, say Saudi Interior Ministry

Latest updates

Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
Iran’s dissident surveillance operation exposed
Bryson DeChambeau gifts two young Saudi golf fans priceless memorabilia
Bryson DeChambeau gifts two young Saudi golf fans priceless memorabilia
Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim
Algeria orders investigation into student police abuse claim
British MPs urge consequences for illegal Israeli evictions
British MPs urge consequences for illegal Israeli evictions
Tesla buys $1.5bn in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
Tesla says it has invested more than $1 billion in Bitcoin and will accept the digital currency as payment for its electric vehicles. (AP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.